Dormakaba Adds Avant-Garde in Entrance Systems Control Deal

Founded in 2015 and based in Clarksville, Ind., Avant-Garde operates as a solution provider in the entrance systems control business, offering a one-stop-shop approach. The company combines entrance control expertise with full-service capabilities, supporting customers across the full lifecycle from consultation and product selection to installation and ongoing support.

Entrance systems control is part of dormakaba’s core portfolio. Through the acquisition, Avant-Garde adds capabilities aimed at strategic growth verticals including data centers, airports and nation-wide integrators. By expanding its direct solution approach, dormakaba is strengthening its entrance systems control offering and creating additional growth opportunities, according to the announcement.

Till Reuter, CEO of dormakaba, said the company is pleased to welcome the Avant-Garde team and described the acquisition as an important step in advancing the company’s growth plan. He added that the deal will strengthen entrance systems control capabilities, support high-margin business and position dormakaba for growth in key verticals such as airports and data centers.

Dormakaba expects the transaction to be accretive to group earnings per share from day one. The companies have agreed not to disclose additional details or financial terms. The acquisition is expected to close in early January 2026.