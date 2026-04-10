UL Solutions Launches Aliro Testing Services for Digital Keys, Smart Locks

UL Solutions’ Aliro testing services evaluate how digital keys and smart locks perform across NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy and Ultra-Wideband to help identify interoperability and security issues during development.

UL Solutions (NYSE: ULS) today introduced testing services for Aliro, an industry standard designed to enable digital keys and smart locks to operate securely and consistently across devices and brands.

The company, now an authorized Aliro 1.0 testing laboratory, will provide pre-certification and certification testing to help device manufacturers bring interoperable digital key products to market. The services cover Near-Field Communication, Bluetooth Low Energy and Bluetooth Low Energy plus Ultra-Wideband technologies.

Aliro 1.0, developed by the Connectivity Standards Alliance, establishes a common framework for mobile access by defining how smartphones, wearables, readers and access control systems interact. UL Solutions said its role as an authorized lab includes evaluating whether products meet the standard’s expectations for performance, interoperability and security.

The launch comes as digital access expands across apartments, offices, hotels, campuses and smart homes, increasing demand for products that are secure, reliable and compatible across platforms. UL Solutions said its testing services are designed to assess whether products perform as intended and protect sensitive credentials during use.

“With more than a decade of experience supporting certification for Connectivity Standards Alliance technologies like Matter and Zigbee, we’re pleased to see UL Solutions extend its proven testing capabilities to Aliro, helping ensure products meet the high bar for interoperability, performance, and security required for certification,” said Jon Harros, Head of Testing and Certification, Connectivity Standards Alliance.

UL Solutions' testing services can help identify issues earlier in development and support certification efforts. The launch expands the company's broader Internet of Things (IoT) testing capabilities, where interoperability and security remain key considerations as more devices connect to buildings and networks, according to the announcement.