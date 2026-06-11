Paxton Launches Solo Training Program for Security Installers

Paxton is introducing dedicated training sessions across the United States to support security installers interested in adopting Solo, the company's newly launched access control platform.

As part of the Solo launch campaign, Paxton is giving away 10,000 one-door starter kits to installation companies. Companies that have not yet received a kit will be sent one after attending a Solo training session.

Solo is a phone-based, cloud-hosted access control system that uses a smartphone as both the system management tool and the credential. Installers create and manage the system through the Paxton Solo app, while end users use the same app to gain access to their facilities. According to Paxton, the system does not require an on-site data network.

The free training course lasts two hours and is delivered by Paxton's training team at locations across the U.S. The program includes demonstrations and hands-on exercises covering system setup, configuration, user management and commissioning. Participants also learn how Solo differs from traditional access control systems.

"Solo training is a hands-on session designed to give installers practical experience with the system," said Steve Woodbridge, Global Training Manager at Paxton. "It focuses on how Solo works, where it fits, and how it is installed with real world use cases, helping installers understand the system before they quote jobs and install it on customer sites."

Woodbridge added: "The training is also about giving installers an opportunity to discuss potential Solo projects, as well as tips and tricks to speed up even the simplest system setup, so they can deliver Solo effectively from day one, and understand how the system can be positioned alongside existing Paxton solutions."

Paxton said Solo's cloud-hosted architecture and app-based management model provide installers with flexibility in how they structure customer offerings. The company said the platform can support ongoing service relationships and recurring revenue opportunities depending on how installers choose to deliver and support the system.