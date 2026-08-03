ASSA ABLOY Bolsters Pedestrian Entrance Solutions With Gunnebo Deal

ASSA ABLOY has agreed to acquire Gunnebo Entrance Control, adding a portfolio of speed gates, mass transit gates and security revolving doors as the global access solutions provider continues to expand through acquisitions.

The business will operate within ASSA ABLOY’s Entrance Systems Division following the acquisition.

“I look forward to welcoming the Gunnebo Entrance Control team to ASSA ABLOY,” stated Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY. “This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business.”

Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President and Head of ASSA ABLOY’s Entrance Systems Division, said the acquisition adds complementary products, industry expertise and an experienced team that will strengthen the company’s pedestrian access portfolio.

Acquisition reflects broader industry strategy

Industry observers say the transaction represents more than the addition of another hardware manufacturer.

Lee Odess, founder of The Access Control Collective (TACC), described the deal on LinkedIn as “consolidation in the physical layer, not the platform layer.” He said the acquisition continues a long-standing pattern of consolidation in the access control industry, with ASSA ABLOY strengthening its position in mature markets by adding complementary hardware businesses. In a follow-up comment, Odess added that the transaction also reflects how some traditional mechanical turnstile companies remained strong hardware businesses but never fully made the transition into technology-focused companies.

Ryan Temple, CEO of Technology Install Partners, said the acquisition reflects ASSA ABLOY’s continued effort to expand beyond traditional door hardware by adding technologies that integrate with a broader building security ecosystem.

“It’s another tool in ASSA ABLOY’s tool bag that can be integrated with the other things that they have,” Temple told SecurityInfoWatch. He said customers increasingly expect security technologies to work together through integrations rather than operate as standalone systems.

Temple said the acquisition fits a pattern he has observed across ASSA ABLOY’s recent deals, describing them as deliberate expansions into adjacent technologies rather than purchases of competing hardware manufacturers.

“I think their acquisitions make sense,” Temple said. “They’re smart.”

Part of ASSA ABLOY's broader growth strategy

The Gunnebo Entrance Control transaction also reflects ASSA ABLOY’s continued reliance on acquisitions as a central element of its growth strategy.

During the company’s second-quarter earnings call in July, Delvaux said ASSA ABLOY completed five acquisitions during the quarter, bringing its year-to-date total to eight acquisitions representing annualized sales of approximately SEK 2.5 billion (roughly $262 million). He also noted the company had recently completed its 400th acquisition overall with the purchase of Portugal-based Rollerdoor, while also acquiring Canada’s Sentinel Dock & Door to strengthen its direct service presence in that market.

Looking ahead, Delvaux said ASSA ABLOY’s acquisition pipeline includes close to 1,000 potential targets. Rather than prioritizing specific business units or geographies, he said the company pursues opportunities as they become available, particularly transactions in the EUR 30 million to EUR 50 million range.

“We are not limited by our balance sheet,” Delvaux said during the earnings call, adding that ASSA ABLOY intends to remain an active consolidator as it continues working through its acquisition pipeline.

CFO Erik Pieder said the company’s net debt-to-EBITDA ratio stood at 2.2x at the end of the second quarter, up slightly from 2.1x in the previous quarter following continued acquisition activity. However, he noted net debt was approximately SEK 2.5 billion (roughly $262 million) lower than a year earlier because of strong cash generation, which he said allows the company to continue funding acquisitions.

Gunnebo sharpens focus on Safe Storage

For Gunnebo Group, the transaction marks a strategic shift rather than simply a change in ownership.

Following completion of the transaction, the company will focus exclusively on its Gunnebo Safe Storage business, which provides products and services for safeguarding valuables. The divestment completes Gunnebo Group’s transformation into a company focused on the Safe Storage and SecureTech markets.

“I am excited about the journey ahead for Entrance Control as part of ASSA ABLOY,” said Stefan Syren, President and CEO of Gunnebo Group. “Over the past decade, we have transformed Gunnebo from an industrial conglomerate into a focused technology company.”

Syren said Gunnebo will continue investing in its SecureTech and Safe Storage businesses, accelerating innovation, digitalization and service-based business models while pursuing both organic growth and selected acquisitions.

Howard Lang, President of Gunnebo Entrance Control, said combining the two organizations’ complementary strengths will accelerate innovation, enhance customer offerings and reinforce the company’s position as a leading provider of entrance control solutions. He described the transaction as “the beginning of an exciting new chapter.”

Company backgrounds

Formed in 1995 with a history dating back to 1764, Gunnebo Entrance Control employs approximately 670 people and is headquartered in Maresfield, U.K., with manufacturing sites across Europe, the U.S. and Asia. The company generated approximately MEUR 151 in sales during 2025, or roughly $174 million based on current exchange rates.

Gunnebo Group reported total 2025 net sales of MEUR 435.3 (roughly $502 million) and operates through 24 country locations and 12 production facilities with more than 3,800 employees serving customers in more than 100 markets.

The acquisition remains subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026. ASSA ABLOY said the transaction is expected to have a small dilutive effect on earnings per share after closing.

(Editor’s note: U.S. dollar figures are approximate conversions calculated at current exchange rates and were not provided by ASSA ABLOY or Gunnebo Group.)