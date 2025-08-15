Allegion Expands UK Security Portfolio With Brisant Secure Acquisition

Allegion announced Wednesday that it has acquired UK-based security hardware provider Brisant Secure Limited (Brisant) through one of its subsidiaries.

Brisant was founded in 2011 by Steve Stewart, who built the company from his garage. After the launch of its flagship smart lock brand, Ultion, its product portfolio grew to include mechanical and electronic locks, door accessories, and key systems.

Following the acquisition, Brisant will report to the Allegion International segment. Kevin Harvey, Brisant’s Managing Director, will join Allegion to facilitate a smooth transition.

“Joining Allegion is an exciting evolution for Brisant and our customers,” Harvey commented. “Not only are we expanding our strategic partnerships and scale, but we’re now part of a global leader in our space.”

Allegion previously acquired Scotland-based door hardware provider Boss Door Controls in February 2024 and UAP Group Limited, a residential door hardware company headquartered in Manchester, this month. The addition of Brisant is the latest step in the company’s mission to establish a foothold in the UK’s residential and commercial segments.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Brisant team to Allegion, further strengthening our European portfolio with yet another leader and innovator in our industry,” said Tim Eckersley, Allegion Senior Vice President and President of Allegion International. “Brisant’s premium, patented solutions are a natural complement to Allegion UK’s product and service capabilities.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.