ALCEA Names Jeff Slaughter Head of Business Development

ALCEA has appointed Jeff Slaughter as Head of Business Development as the company continues expanding its presence in the Americas. Based in Dallas, he reports to Dominique Jardin, who became ALCEA’s Vice President, Head of Americas six months ago.

Slaughter brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing teams, introducing new security technologies, and managing enterprise-level national accounts. His background spans system design, integration, multi-state sales leadership and technology deployment across the security ecosystem.

In 2020, Slaughter founded his own security integration firm in Dallas. For five years he led the company in delivering large scale access control, video, intrusion detection and automation systems for customers in healthcare, utilities, K–12, commercial buildings and major religious facilities. His experience building and selling the business gives him a strong understanding of integrators as ALCEA advances its channel partner strategy in the U.S., according to the company.

“Technology, integration and solving real security problems have been my passion for over 15 years,” Slaughter stated. “ALCEA is uniquely positioned to deliver a complete critical infrastructure solution, from ABLOY PROTEC2 CLIQ mechanical and electromechanical hardware to ALWIN security management software. I’m excited to help take these capabilities to the customers and verticals that need them most.”

In his new role, Slaughter will work to accelerate ALCEA’s growth in energy and telecommunications, oil and gas, and transportation. He will also help prepare channel partners for a broader nationwide expansion. His early priorities include supporting the North American launch of ALWIN, the company’s modular security management software platform that integrates access control, intrusion detection, video, visitor management, and key management.

Slaughter said ALWIN has already demonstrated its value in securing high risk and remote infrastructure sites in Europe and pointed to the opportunity to extend those capabilities across North America through ALCEA’s keyed and keyless solutions portfolio.