Brivo, Allegion Partner on Connected Access Control Integration

Cloud-based access control provider Brivo and security products manufacturer Allegion Americas have announced a partnership to deliver what they describe as a new standard in connected access control for multifamily, mixed-use, commercial and light-commercial properties.

The collaboration integrates Allegion’s Schlage XE360 wireless lock with Real-Time Wi-Fi Flex into the Brivo Security Suite, creating what the companies call a “Connected Openings” solution. The integration enables properties with existing community-managed or distributed Wi-Fi to support access control without the need for control panels, gateways, hubs, extra cabling or dedicated power infrastructure.

According to the announcement, the new integration is enabled by a cloud-to-cloud development platform based on Allegion’s IoT framework. This platform expands access for Brivo’s installing dealers and end users to a broader Allegion hardware portfolio that now includes offline, wired and Wi-Fi-connected openings.

Brivo stated the collaboration is designed to reduce door installation costs and simplify the conversion of mechanical openings to electronic control. For sites without adequate Wi-Fi coverage, the system will continue to support offline and wired access control devices.

John Szczygiel, chief operating and revenue officer at Brivo, said the company remains focused on delivering “a unified, intelligent and open solution for physical security.” He added that partnering with Allegion allows Brivo to extend its open ecosystem and provide customers with access to “best-in-class solutions like the Schlage XE360.”

Mark Casey, vice president of commercial electronics at Allegion, said the company values its development relationship with Brivo and is pleased with its support of Allegion’s new connected development platform and hardware roadmap. He added that Allegion’s goal is to secure “the strategic hardware position within Brivo’s Security Suite ecosystem” and address offline, wired and connected openings.

The companies said the partnership is aimed at enabling real-time connected access hardware for properties equipped with Wi-Fi infrastructure while maintaining flexibility for traditional wired or offline systems.