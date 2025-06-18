AITX CEO Predicts AI Will Redefine Security Industry by 2026

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX) released a new set of predictions from CEO/CTO and Founder Steve Reinharz, pointing to a dramatic shift as artificial intelligence (AI) moves from early adoption into the security industry mainstream.

Reinharz, who also holds the same titles at AITX subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD), shared five key forecasts for how AI is expected to reshape security by 2026 and beyond. Drawing on client feedback, emerging technology trends, and strategic partnerships, Reinharz described the market as nearing a critical turning point.

“As we approach the midpoint of 2025, the inflection point for AI in security is clear,” Reinharz said. “Just as we saw rapid change when IP cameras, smartphones, and cloud computing redefined expectations, we’re now witnessing the same momentum with AI-powered solutions.”

He noted that tangible benefits—such as increased accuracy, task automation, and reduced costs—are accelerating adoption across the enterprise landscape. “Every conversation with clients, partners, and industry leaders points to the same conclusion: the security industry is undergoing major transformation,” Reinharz added.

He outlined the following five predictions as the trends most likely to shape the future of security:

1. Autonomous Security Becomes the New Standard

By 2026, AI-powered security solutions, including autonomous patrol and surveillance platforms and interactive AI agents, will move from a niche interest to widespread adoption. Reinharz expects organizations to shift away from traditional manned guard posts and embrace autonomous security for surveillance and patrols, featuring intelligent incident detection and immediate response.

2. AI-Driven Monitoring Will Surpass Human Monitoring

Human attention is limited, but AI operates without these constraints. Reinharz predicts that most monitored video feeds worldwide will soon be managed by AI, with only the most complex or urgent events requiring human review. Rising costs, operator fatigue, and the need for constant vigilance are making AI the preferred choice for around-the-clock monitoring.

3. Security Becomes Predictive, Not Just Reactive

The days of reviewing video after an incident are coming to an end. Reinharz sees security platforms evolving to identify patterns and anomalies in real time, taking immediate and proactive action.

Automated voice and visual alerts, combined with instant escalation, will help organizations prevent incidents rather than just responding after the fact.

4. Physical and Cybersecurity Merge

The distinction between physical and digital threats is quickly disappearing. Reinharz anticipates a rise in unified security strategies that integrate AI-driven physical security devices with advanced cybersecurity tools. Access control, surveillance, and threat detection will operate together on cloud- based platforms, providing organizations with a single, integrated view of risk.

5. RMR Surpasses CapEx in Security Budgets

The security industry is moving away from capital expenditures on hardware and toward subscription-based models. Reinharz expects more organizations to adopt AI-powered solutions delivered as a service, which ensures systems remain current, connected, and continually improving. This shift allows for regular updates, analytics, and enhancements, all included in a recurring monthly revenue model.

“If 2025 is the year the AI conversation in security becomes real, 2026 will be the year action takes over,” Reinharz said. “At AITX and our RAD subsidiaries, our team is focused on staying ahead of these shifts and helping our clients do the same. The future is already taking shape.”