Acre Security Integrates Access Control and Intrusion Detection Under Single Cloud Identity Layer

Acre Security has announced the general availability of an integration that connects its intrusion controllers with its access control platform, bringing both systems under a single governed workflow designed to reduce duplicate credential management and cross-system administration.

The integration links the company’s Acre Intrusion Controller (AIC) family — including EVO, Gen1 and AIC-1200 — with Acre Access Control (AAC). The move allows organizations to manage access permissions and intrusion arming rights through a shared identity layer.

AIC is an established platform across Europe, while AAC has continued to gain traction in North America as organizations update their security environments.

Addressing Operational Gaps Between Systems

The integration arrives as critical infrastructure operators face increased pressure to strengthen insider threat programs and improve offboarding procedures. Guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and other U.S. bodies frames insider threat management as a cross-functional program that requires coordination between HR, IT and security teams.

According to Acre, this operational reality creates challenges when separate access control and intrusion systems must remain synchronized during employee exits or role changes. When systems drift out of sync, outdated permissions or credentials can remain active.

Historically, access control and intrusion detection systems evolved separately because they address different security needs. Access control systems manage who can enter and when, while intrusion systems monitor for unauthorized presence and trigger alarms. Access control typically relies on protocols such as Wiegand protocol and Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) for reader-to-controller communication, while intrusion systems have relied on proprietary panel protocols and industry reporting standards for central station monitoring.

The separation also extended to vendor ecosystems, installer certifications and sales channels. Within enterprises, the systems often report to different departments, with facilities management overseeing burglar alarms and security or IT teams managing access control systems tied to identity credentials.

Cloud Architecture Enables Unified Identity Management

Cloud architecture has helped remove the protocol barrier between these technologies. When both systems operate on the same cloud infrastructure, they can share a common data layer while translation occurs at the edge.

A unified platform can also help security operations teams manage large volumes of alerts. By correlating events across systems, organizations can more easily distinguish meaningful incidents from false positives.

“Organizations today face an increasingly complex threat landscape while managing more systems and more data than ever before,” said Kumar Sokka, CEO of Acre Security. “We are not claiming to be first to ‘unify’ security tools. The difference is what we mean by unification: identity, policy, and audit that hold up during offboarding and incident response. This release is a step in our One Acre journey to give security teams operational clarity by unifying access and intrusion detection on a single, governed platform.”

Security Demands Rise as AI Infrastructure Expands

The company said the release comes as data center operators face rising security demands tied to large investments in AI infrastructure. According to the IBM 2025 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the average cost of a physical security breach in the United States was $10.22 million.

In Acre’s integrated environment, a single cardholder profile governs both door access permissions and intrusion arming rights. When an employee is terminated, one action revokes both door access and alarm codes without synchronization delays or remaining credentials in another system.

Administrative settings such as exception days, holiday calendars and scheduling rules also apply across both systems from one configuration. Security teams can view alerts and activity within a unified dashboard that combines alarm and event history.

For example, an intrusion alert and a door-forced-open alert can appear in the same application rather than separate systems that require manual correlation.

The integration uses a cloud-native architecture and the company’s FlexC bi-directional encrypted communication protocol, eliminating the need for on-premises translation servers, integration appliances or additional points of failure.

The AIC-AAC integration is currently available in EMEA and APAC.