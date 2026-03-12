Interface Systems Integrates JamAlert With TamperShield Alarm Monitoring Service

Interface Systems announced the integration of JamAlert with its TamperShield alarm monitoring service, expanding capabilities designed to detect attempts to disrupt alarm communications before a break-in occurs.

JamAlert is a cellular jammer detection device developed by Digital Monitoring Products (DMP). The device is designed to identify attempts by criminals to use portable cellular jammers to block alarm communications, a tactic increasingly used before targeting high-value retail locations such as jewelry stores as well as financial institutions and museums.

The device monitors cellular frequencies used by alarm systems and detects abnormal signal interference. When jamming activity is identified, JamAlert immediately triggers an alarm to provide early warning of a potential security event.

When integrated with TamperShield, which monitors panel “heartbeat” communications at Interface’s Interactive Security Operations Center (iSOC), the combined solution delivers multiple layers of protection. These include early detection of jamming attempts at the site level, continuous monitoring of panel connectivity at the iSOC, live video verification to assess suspicious activity and faster escalation that can include staff notification, law enforcement dispatch and voice-down deterrence when a credible threat is confirmed.

“TamperShield with JamAlert provides early visibility into sophisticated break-in attempts,” said Steve Womer, SVP of Product at Interface Systems. “Instead of discovering interference after a break-in, we can identify a jamming attempt as it begins, verify activity through video monitoring, and respond quickly. This proactive approach helps deter crime and reduce loss.”

JamAlert is compatible with both DMP and Honeywell intrusion systems, allowing businesses to enhance protection without replacing existing infrastructure.

Additional information about TamperShield with JamAlert is available on the Interface Systems website.