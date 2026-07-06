Versa Wireless Appoints Tim Rader as Vice President of Products and Innovation

Versa Wireless has appointed Tim Rader as vice president of products & innovation, effective July 1.

Rader brings more than 40 years of security industry experience to the role. Most recently, he served as vice president of product engineering at ADT, where he founded and led the company’s Engineering Technology Center, a 10,000-square-foot product testing and certification facility in Boca Raton, Fla. According to Versa Wireless, the facility became the industry standard for wireless security sensor qualification.

During his tenure at ADT, Rader was named inventor on more than a dozen patents covering security control systems and device integration. His career began at C&K Systems in 1985 and also includes product development leadership at Brinks Home Security.

“Tim is one of the most trusted technical voices in the security industry,” said Justin Carlson, president of Versa Wireless. “He has spent his career building the systems and standards that define how security products get approved and deployed at scale. His decision to join Versa — and to put his reputation behind what we are building — says everything about where this company is headed.”

Versa Wireless said the appointment comes as the company expands its product lineup with a new generation of wireless security sensors for the dealer channel. The company said it has spent more than a decade engineering professional-grade wireless security sensors and Z-Wave 800 Long Range smart home devices.

“I have spent 40 years watching what works and what does not in this industry,” Rader said. “Versa has built something real here — products that are engineered right, a team that understands what dealers actually need, and a roadmap that genuinely excites me. I have ideas I am ready to bring to market, and a group of security veterans this talented to build them with. That combination does not come along often.”

In his new role, Rader will lead Versa’s product development strategy, guide new products through certification at major security platforms and work directly with security dealers and distribution partners to expand the company’s market presence. Versa products are available to dealers and installers through WAVE Electronics.