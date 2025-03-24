Hexagon unveils new, rebranded portfolio of physical security solutions

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division announced the expansion and rebranding of its portfolio of physical security solutions to HxGN dC3. The new name, which stands for Detect, Command, Control, and Collaborate, reflects the company’s approach to protecting people, property, and assets by supporting the entire lifecycle of an incident to minimize its impact.

Since acquiring physical security solution provider Qognify in April 2023, Hexagon has been extending and integrating its offerings into the broader Hexagon ecosystem. The newly expanded portfolio will continue to serve as a platform for growing Hexagon’s footprint in the physical security space.

New to the portfolio is the AI-enhanced HxGN dC3 LidarVision (formerly Accur8vision), a 3D surveillance system based on volumetric LiDAR detection technology. It goes beyond traditional perimeter protection to secure entire areas instead of just the fence line, with the ability to track intrusions even in low light and classify objects using Hexagon’s proprietary AI neural network, DeepTection.

The portfolio also includes HxGN dC3 Video (formerly Qognify VMS), an open-platform video management software (VMS), and HxGN dC3 Orchestrator (formerly Situator), an enterprise-class physical security information management (PSIM) software. Solutions for advanced video analytics, forensic search, and centralized management and monitoring of multi-site physical security systems complete the HxGN dC3 core portfolio.

In addition, HxGN dC3 leverages solutions from the wider Hexagon stack, including HxGN OnCall Dispatch, Hexagon’s industry-leading computer-aided dispatch solution, and HxGN Connect, an AI-enhanced, cloud-based collaboration portal.

With the HxGN dC3 portfolio and complementary solutions, customers have all-encompassing security coverage to manage incidents from beginning to end, plus the ability to manage, store, and analyze data to deter and prevent intrusions and incidents.

“Hexagon is reinventing physical security with a suite of integrated software solutions for enterprise organizations,” said Mladen Stojic, president of physical security for Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division. “With HxGN dC3, Hexagon empowers these organizations to safeguard their worlds.”