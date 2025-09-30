Keenfinity Launches Radionix Brand for Intrusion Alarm Systems

Keenfinity Group’s Intrusion & Access Business Unit has introduced Radionix as its new brand for intrusion alarm systems, positioning the line as a growth opportunity for the business. The brand’s vision, “Mission control, for your security,” reflects its focus on delivering integrated, connected and flexible solutions designed to save time and meet increasing security demands.

Radionix systems are designed for industries ranging from retail and education to financial and commercial markets. The launch represents a refresh of a product line with a long history in the intrusion category, known for innovation and quality. Keenfinity said the relaunch underscores its commitment to strong customer relationships and best-in-class solutions. Radionix intrusion systems will be offered alongside Bosch-branded intrusion sensors and access control products.

“Radionix marks a major milestone for us as standalone business,” said Gregor Schlechtriem, CEO of Intrusion & Access at Keenfinity. “It holds a special place in the hearts of dealers, distributors and customers across the United States and Canada. It enables us to build on our strengths, deepen key partnerships and drive our future growth together.”

The brand’s flagship Radionix G Series integrates intrusion detection, access control and fire alarm functions into a centralized platform. The system connects all components to automatically arm, disarm or send alerts to suspicious activity. Features include 24/7 monitoring, instant alerts and on-site as well as remote control, giving end users faster and more reliable data. According to the company, the platform helps buildings operate more efficiently while reducing costs and providing peace of mind.

The first products in the Radionix G Series are being showcased at the GSX conference in New Orleans from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2025.