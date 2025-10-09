SONITROL and PACOM Launch PowerG Wireless Integration for CORE Platforms

SONITROL and PACOM have announced the first integration of PowerG wireless sensor technology outside the Johnson Controls ecosystem, bringing professional-grade wireless security to the SONITROL CORE and PACOM VIGIL CORE platforms.

The integration introduces PowerG’s long-range, low-power wireless communication to SONITROL’s verified intrusion detection and PACOM’s enterprise-level management systems. The result is a faster, more flexible installation process for large-scale or multi-site environments that traditionally depend on wired infrastructure.

The PowerG technology supports encrypted, frequency-hopping communication over distances of up to 1.24 miles and uses adaptive power management to extend device battery life to as long as eight years. This makes it particularly suited for facilities where running new cabling is difficult or cost-prohibitive, like campuses, warehouses, and aging commercial properties.

Installers can deploy and scale systems quickly, while end users gain the benefit of lower maintenance costs and verified response capabilities through SONITROL’s audio and video verification system, which reduces false alarms and enables faster law enforcement dispatch.

Approved devices under the new integration include wireless door and window contacts, motion detectors, glass-break sensors, and panic buttons, with additional models expected in future releases. Each device connects through a PowerG Host Transceiver to SONITROL and PACOM’s unified CORE security panels, allowing users to manage both wired and wireless components within the same platform.

The companies say the collaboration marks a new phase in wireless adoption for commercial-grade systems, giving dealers and integrators another path to deliver reliable, verified protection without the limitations of cabling.