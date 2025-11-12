Reconeyez Expands U.S. Reach with New Manufacturer Rep Partnerships

Reconeyez has partnered with ASR Enterprises and F.M. Valenti, Inc., two of the security industry’s most respected manufacturers’ representative firms, marking a major step in the company’s North American growth strategy.

Under the new agreements, ASR Enterprises will represent Reconeyez across the Mid-Atlantic—including Eastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Washington D.C., and Virginia—while F.M. Valenti will cover New England, New York, and Northern New Jersey. The partnerships give dealers, integrators, and central stations access to local sales support, demo equipment, and technical expertise for Reconeyez’s AI-driven, solar-powered intrusion detection platform.

”We’re building a best-in-class national representative network to support our dealer partners, ASR Enterprises and F.M. Valenti, as both represent the gold standard in their respective markets,” said Brian Beale, President & COO Americas at Reconeyez. ”These partnerships enable us to provide the local presence and hands-on support that security integrators need while we focus on product innovation and dealer success. With ASR and F.M. Valenti’s established relationships spanning thousands of integrators across these key territories, we're positioned to rapidly expand our dealer network and help more security professionals solve their most challenging outdoor protection requirements.”

Reconeyez’s platform combines PIR motion detection, HD cameras, solar power, and cloud-based AI analysis to deliver verified visual alarms within seconds, reducing false alarms by over 95%. The system operates for up to 400 days on battery power, requires no external network or wiring, and is proven in demanding environments such as construction sites, utilities, and critical infrastructure.

”ASR Enterprises is excited to represent Reconeyez’s innovative technology portfolio,” said Josh Logue, Partner and Southern Area Manager, ASR Enterprises. ”Their wireless, intelligent approach to outdoor security addresses real pain points we’re hearing from integrators daily, sites that lack power and network infrastructure, false alarm reduction requirements, and the need for true visual verification. This technology fits perfectly with our focus on bringing cutting-edge, integration-ready solutions to the Mid-Atlantic market.”

Steven Valenti, President, F.M. Valenti, Inc., added, ”We’re selective about expanding our line card, and Reconeyez checks every box: field-proven technology, strong product-market fit for permanent outdoor applications, and genuine commitment to dealer success. With 95 percent false alarm reduction through AI verification and a solar-powered design that lowers long-term cost of ownership, this solution delivers exactly what both dealers and central stations need for recurring revenue growth.”

Dealers will benefit from direct purchasing, local technical support, co-selling assistance, and hands-on demos through both rep firms.

Security professionals can experience Reconeyez’s full solution lineup at ISC East 2025, Booth #845, November 18–20 at the Javits Center in New York City.