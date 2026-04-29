RapidFire Acquires Stratex to Strengthen Greater Los Angeles Footprint

The Stratex acquisition aligns with RapidFire Safety & Security’s strategy of partnering with regional operators in high-growth markets.

RapidFire Safety & Security has acquired Stratex Integrated Solutions, strengthening its presence in the Greater Los Angeles market and adding to its fire protection and electronic security capabilities.

Founded in 2005, Stratex provides access control, video surveillance, intrusion alarm and fire/life-safety systems for commercial facilities across the region. The company delivers projects ranging from straightforward installations to fully integrated systems for new construction and modernization, according to an announcement.

With the acquisition, RapidFire said it is increasing its ability to serve customers in a high-growth market. Stratex will continue supporting customers locally, with access to RapidFire’s broader resources and regional scale.

The deal aligns with RapidFire’s strategy of partnering with regional operators to build scaled capabilities in targeted markets, according to RapidFire CRO Bob Ricucci.

“Bringing the Stratex team into our already strong Greater Los Angeles organization adds capacity and broadens the services and solutions we can deliver to customers,” Ricucci stated. “Their expertise strengthens our ability to deliver fire, life safety and security solutions across the market.”