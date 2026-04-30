RapidFire Names Jeremy Giauque Vice President of Fire Services

Jeremy Giauque brings more than 25 years of fire and life safety leadership experience to his new role as vice president of fire services at St. Louis-based RapidFire Safety & Security.

RapidFire Safety & Security has appointed Jeremy Giauque as vice president of fire services, a newly created role aimed at scaling the company’s fire services platform and supporting operational consistency across its nationwide footprint.

Giauque brings more than 25 years of leadership experience in the fire and life safety industry. In his new position, he will focus on standardizing service delivery across RapidFire locations, strengthening technician training and development programs, and advancing safety and compliance practices.

He began his career in fire and life safety following seven years of service in the United States Navy. His background includes leadership roles in field operations, project management, estimating and service management with Western States Fire Protection and Northstar Fire Protection of Texas.

In 2011, Giauque founded LifeProtection Sprinkler, a full-service fire sprinkler and fire alarm company, and led the business for more than 13 years. The company was acquired in 2021 and subsequently integrated.