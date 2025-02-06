New York Fire Alarm Association celebrates two decades of fire & life safety excellence
The New York Fire Alarm Association (nyFAA) is proud to celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, marking two decades of leadership and excellence in fire alarm and life safety across New York City. The association held a spectacular gala dinner on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at Giando on The Water in Brooklyn, New York, to commemorate this significant milestone.
Founded in 2004 as a non-profit organization, nyFAA represents a diverse community of professionals in the fire alarm, emergency systems, and life safety industries, including engineers, electrical contractors, fire alarm contractors, manufacturers, and local Fire Department of New York (FDNY) officials. The association plays a vital role in the design, installation, inspection, and ongoing monitoring of fire alarm systems and emergency communication infrastructure across the City of New York.
Celebrating Two Decades of Collaboration and Service
The gala evening kicked off with the national anthem sung by Amy Shoremount, an internationally acclaimed opera singer. The evening continued and featured FDNY Chief of Department, John Esposito, who delivered the keynote address, highlighting the critical role of collaboration between the nyFAA and FDNY in enhancing life safety and emergency response in the city.
In addition, Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro of Nassau County presented the nyFAA with a Congratulatory Citation from Nassau County, recognizing the association’s long-standing contribution to fire safety.
Many of the nyFAA past presidents were in attendance to celebrate the milestone from its humble beginnings in a “basement of an office building in Queens.” Some of those individuals were John DiStefano, Stu Gilbert, Kenny Gould, Charles Joyce, P.E., Patty Palacios, Tom Papa, Ron Petrarca, Joe Razza, P.E., Jeff Siegel, and Zygmunt ”Ziggy” Staszewski. “Ziggy,” as one of the initial founders of the association, regaled the guests with stories of passionate people coming together and spending countless hours of their time to create an association that would benefit the industry and protect lives.
Honoring Industry Leaders and Giving Back
The event also inaugurated Val Sherer of Phoenix Fire & Security Systems as the 2025 President of nyFAA. Sherer takes the helm following a year of continued growth and collaboration within the fire alarm and life safety industry that was headed up by Past President, Charles Joyce, P.E., CET.
As part of the anniversary celebration, the nyFAA made charitable donations to several burn centers, a tradition supported by proceeds from the annual Charity Golf Outing. This year’s recipients included the New York Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, Nassau County Burn Center Foundation, Suffolk County Firefighters Burn Center Foundation, and Northwell Hospital/Staten Island. These donations are a testament to the unwavering generosity of nyFAA’s members and their ongoing commitment to supporting life-saving initiatives in the community.
Lifetime Achievement and Member of the Year Awards
The evening’s festivities also included the presentation of two prestigious awards. Walter T. Gorman, P.E., received the nyFAA Lifetime Achievement Award for his remarkable 45-year career and extraordinary contributions to life safety. Gorman is a respected leader in the field, with a legacy of excellence in fire protection engineering.
Kristin Leonardo-Giannotta, Director on the nyFAA Board of Directors and FSO/Safety & Compliance Officer of Electronix Systems CSA Inc., was honored with the nyFAA Member of the Year Award. Kristin’s unwavering commitment to the association and its mission has made her a pivotal figure in the organization’s success.
A Special Gift from Hess Toy Truck
In celebration of the 20th anniversary, Hess Corporation donated the iconic 60th edition Hess Toy Truck—a fire truck design—which was featured at each dinner table. One lucky guest at each table received the toy as a special memento of the evening, capturing the joy and excitement the legendary toys bring to all generations.
Looking Ahead
As the nyFAA embarks on its third decade, the organization remains dedicated to advancing fire alarm and life safety practices while fostering relationships across the industry. The association’s continued success is built on the collaborative efforts of its diverse membership and its commitment to making New York City a safer place to live, work, and visit.