New York Fire Alarm Association celebrates two decades of fire & life safety excellence

The gala evening kicked off with the national anthem sung by Amy Shoremount, an internationally acclaimed opera singer. The evening continued and featured FDNY Chief of Department, John Esposito, who delivered the keynote address, highlighting the critical role of collaboration between the nyFAA and FDNY in enhancing life safety and emergency response in the city.

In addition, Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro of Nassau County presented the nyFAA with a Congratulatory Citation from Nassau County, recognizing the association’s long-standing contribution to fire safety.

Many of the nyFAA past presidents were in attendance to celebrate the milestone from its humble beginnings in a “basement of an office building in Queens.” Some of those individuals were John DiStefano, Stu Gilbert, Kenny Gould, Charles Joyce, P.E., Patty Palacios, Tom Papa, Ron Petrarca, Joe Razza, P.E., Jeff Siegel, and Zygmunt ”Ziggy” Staszewski. “Ziggy,” as one of the initial founders of the association, regaled the guests with stories of passionate people coming together and spending countless hours of their time to create an association that would benefit the industry and protect lives.

Honoring Industry Leaders and Giving Back