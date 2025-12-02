Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Launches 'What Matters' Community Impact Program

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has unveiled a new community impact initiative called “What Matters,” designed to unite the efforts of its more than 250 branches under a single purpose: protecting communities and supporting those who serve them.

The program rests on three core pillars: supporting Pye-Barker’s employees, providing peace of mind in local communities, and backing fellow professionals in life safety and risk prevention.

A key component of the “What Matters” program is the company’s sponsorship of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), a congressionally created nonprofit that honors fallen firefighters, supports their families and works to prevent line-of-duty deaths and injuries.

Pye-Barker’s support is focused on the NFFF’s Staff Rides program. Through Staff Rides participants revisit the site of a line-of-duty death, hear firsthand accounts from firefighters who responded to the incident, and learn from members of the Fire Hero Families Network about the incident’s lasting impact. The program is intended to strengthen decision-making and leadership skills and help participants avoid similar tragedies in the future.

Inside the company, the launch is said to build on Pye-Barker’s family-oriented culture and follows the recent introduction of its Achieving Lasting Legacy Incentive “ALL-In” ownership program, which grants significant incentive awards to eligible full-time team members at no cost. As part of “What Matters,” the company is also establishing a Safety Net Fund for team members facing unexpected hardships such as illness, fire or natural disaster. Through this effort, Pye-Barker says it is reinforcing its commitment to helping employees thrive.

At the community level, Pye-Barker branches will continue their existing charitable efforts — from providing firefighter care kits and free smoke detectors to supporting safety trainings, collecting gifts for Toys for Tots and fundraising for causes like American Lung Association. These efforts, the company says, reflect its broader commitment to “protect what matters most.”

In a statement accompanying the launch, Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor expressed the new program reflects the company’s broader sense of responsibility to the communities it serves.

“It’s what motivates our team members to provide dedicated service and innovative solutions day in and day out,” Proctor stated. “Our new program solidifies our commitment to what we value most: our people, our communities and those who help protect both.”