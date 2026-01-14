TMA Opens 2026–’27 Fiore Scholarship for Applications

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has opened the application period for its 2026–'27 Louis T. Fiore Electronic Communications Scholarship.

The scholarship is open to students studying an electronics curriculum, specifically electronic communications or software development related to electronic communications, regardless of financial need. Eligible applicants include students pursuing a degree in electrical engineering or an associate degree in electronics at any nationally accredited educational institution.

Established in 2022, the scholarship honors the contributions of Louis T. Fiore to the alarm industry and the Alarm Industry Communications Committee (AICC). The program is intended to promote careers in electronic communications.

The application deadline is March 31.

The scholarship recipient will be selected by a panel of TMA leaders and members, including Fiore. The winner will be formally announced at TMA’s 2026 Annual Meeting in Grand Cayman in early November.

Additional information about the scholarship and application process is available on TMA’s website.