TMA Appoints Evan Newman as Director of Strategic Growth & Membership

The Monitoring Association (TMA) has appointed Evan Newman as its new Director of Strategic Growth & Membership, a newly created role focused on expanding and strengthening the association’s membership base.

Newman joined TMA on January 20 and will lead strategic initiatives aimed at growing, engaging and retaining members. He brings more than 10 years of experience in association membership and marketing to the role.

In addition to overseeing membership growth, Newman will support the advancement of TMA programs and revenue initiatives, including promotion and sales of member programs, services and sponsorship opportunities. He will also represent the association at industry events to help expand partnerships and increase visibility.

Whitney A. Doll, CEO of TMA, said Newman joins the organization at a pivotal moment as it continues to build momentum and expand its impact.

Prior to joining TMA, Newman served as senior manager of membership at the Snow and Ice Management Association, where he led membership marketing and strategic planning and oversaw recruitment of new members and education prospects. His previous experience also includes roles at Practice Greenhealth and the Ohio Trucking Association.

Newman holds a Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies & Marketing from West Liberty University and a Master of Business Administration in Project Management from Louisiana State University at Shreveport.