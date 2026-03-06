Coweta County 911 Goes Live With ASAP Service to Streamline Alarm Notifications

Coweta County 911 in Newnan, Ga., has implemented the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service, a standards-based system designed to deliver alarm notifications digitally and directly into the emergency communications center’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.

The deployment is intended to speed call processing, improve the quality of information available to dispatchers, and eliminate transcription errors and miscommunication between emergency communications center personnel and alarm-monitoring center staff.

Located about 38 miles south of Atlanta, Coweta County’s emergency communications center (ECC) manages dispatch operations for multiple agencies, including the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Fire Rescue, Coweta EMS, the city of Newnan police and fire departments, the police departments in the cities of Senoia and Grantville, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Forestry Commission.

In 2025, the ECC handled 61,328 emergency calls and 72,922 nonemergency calls for a combined total of 134,250. The center also received 7,627 alarm notifications.

Alarm-related calls can be particularly time-consuming for ECC personnel. Typically, multiple phone calls must take place between dispatchers and alarm-monitoring center operators to determine whether an alarm event is legitimate and to gather the information needed to dispatch the appropriate emergency response.

Based on last year’s call volume, those alarm notifications consumed between 37 and 106 telecommunicator hours per month. Officials said the time required to manage those calls can divert staff attention away from higher-priority emergencies that demand their focus, experience and decision-making.

County officials turned to ASAP Service to help address those operational challenges.

The solution is built on two standards accredited by the American National Standards Institute: ASAP and the Alarm Verification Scoring standard (AVS-01). The Monitoring Association (TMA) developed ASAP to streamline how emergency communications centers receive and process alarm notifications from monitoring companies.

The AVS-01 standard assigns one of five scoring levels to alarm notifications, helping telecommunicators evaluate the severity of an event and prioritize dispatch decisions more quickly.

Officials said ASAP Service also improves data accuracy and standardizes the information delivered to CAD systems, providing dispatchers with more consistent and reliable data.

Mission Critical Partners, a consulting firm serving public sector organizations nationwide, assisted Coweta County with the implementation. The system connects through Georgia’s criminal justice message switch and Nlets, the International Justice and Public Safety Network.

In 2025, TMA announced that access to ASAP Service would be provided through Amazon Web Services’ GovCloud platform, a move expected to cut implementation times in half.

At launch, several alarm-monitoring companies are transmitting alarm notifications to the Coweta County ECC through ASAP Service, including ADT, Affiliated Monitoring, Alert 360, Cen-Signal, CPI Security, Everon, Johnson Controls, Rapid Response, Securitas, Security Central, United Central Control, Vector and Vivint.