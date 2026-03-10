AURA Appoints Taryn Winer as Global Head of People

Taryn Winer joins AURA’s executive leadership team to lead the company’s global talent and culture strategy as it scales across multiple international markets.

AURA has named Taryn Winer as Global Head of People, adding the human resources executive to its leadership team as the company continues expanding internationally, including growth efforts in the United States.

The Johannesburg-based technology platform said Winer joins at a key stage in its development following a $14.6 million Series B funding round last year and as the company accelerates its presence across multiple markets. Her role will focus on leading AURA’s global talent and culture strategy as the organization scales.

Founded in 2017, AURA operates a technology platform designed to connect individuals and businesses with nearby vetted private security and medical responders through an auto-dispatch and routing system. According to the company, its platform has saved more than 8,500 lives, with about 1.2 million people connected to its personal safety solutions and more than 200,000 properties protected through its fixed-location services.

In her new role, Winer will oversee global talent development and organizational culture with an emphasis on strengthening standards and supporting the company’s expansion into additional markets. Based in the United States, the appointment also reflects AURA’s plans to continue building its presence in North America.

“At AURA, technology is a critical enabler, but our greatest competitive advantage has always been, and will always be, our people,” said Warren Myers, co-founder and CEO of AURA. “As we scale globally, nurturing the exceptional talent already inside AURA and attracting the very best people to join us is vital to our mission.”

Winer brings experience leading people strategy in high-growth international organizations. Her appointment comes as the company advances its post-Series B strategy, which includes expanding its on-demand private security response model in the United States while continuing to grow operations in Africa and the United Kingdom.

“I’m thrilled to join AURA at such a defining moment in its journey,” Winer said in a statement. “AURA’s mission, to build global infrastructure that protects people when it matters most, is both urgent and deeply meaningful.”

“My focus will be on creating an environment where exceptional people can do their best and most meaningful work,” she added. “As AURA expands across the United States and beyond, we have a unique opportunity to build not just a global company, but a truly world-class culture.”

Myers said Winer’s appointment will support the company’s continued efforts to build a strong organizational culture as it expands globally.