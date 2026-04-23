Oklahoma City Adopts ASAP Service to Reduce 911 Call Volume

ASAP Service automates the digital transmission of alarm data from monitoring centers directly into 911 dispatch systems, helping reduce delays, minimize errors and improve emergency response efficiency.

The Oklahoma City Police Department’s 911 Communications division has gone live with ASAP Service, a standards-based platform developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to automate the delivery of alarm notifications to emergency communications centers.

ASAP Service enables alarm data to be transmitted digitally and directly into computer-aided dispatch systems, replacing traditional voice calls between monitoring centers and 911 telecommunicators. The city expects the deployment to improve response times, reduce communication errors, enhance data accuracy and ease workload pressures on dispatch personnel, according to a announcement.

The initial rollout was completed using ASAP View, a web-based portal that reduced the implementation timeline by approximately 50%. Oklahoma City officials said the system provides immediate access to alarm information, which is expected to help reduce call handling times and overall call volume.

“Once we had the opportunity to review our call volume and processes, the value of having all the information upfront was clear,” said Katherine Underwood. “We moved forward with View because it was easy to implement and use, and we believe it will reduce call handling times and overall call volume. Ultimately, the benefits outweighed the manual effort, since we would have had to build those calls either way.”

A second phase will integrate ASAP Service directly with the city’s CAD system to enable additional capabilities, including address pre-verification. CentralSquare, the city’s CAD vendor, is developing an application programming interface to support the integration. The API will connect to a GovCloud-hosted version of ASAP designed to deliver scalability, reliability and compliance with Criminal Justice Information System security standards.

“Once ASAP Service is integrated with our CAD system, we no longer will need to dedicate a telecommunicator to monitoring the web portal,” Underwood said.

The city’s emergency communications center serves approximately 702,000 residents and handled 1.48 million calls for service in 2025, along with nearly 40,000 alarm notifications, most related to law enforcement incidents.

Officials said the traditional alarm verification process often requires multiple voice calls between telecommunicators and monitoring centers, adding an estimated two to eight minutes to response times and increasing the risk of transcription errors.

ASAP Service is designed to eliminate those inefficiencies by transmitting alarm data automatically. The platform was developed in collaboration with the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and is based on the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol and Alarm Verification Scoring Standard, both accredited by the American National Standards Institute.

Oklahoma City officials said one of the most significant expected benefits is a reduction in call volume, allowing telecommunicators to focus on higher-priority incidents and reduce stress levels. The system is also expected to improve the experience for residents by shortening hold times and reducing instances where callers are placed in queues during emergencies.

At launch, multiple alarm monitoring providers are transmitting data through the system to Oklahoma City’s 911 Communications center, including Quick Response, CPI, Alert 360, Affiliated Monitoring, JCI, United Central Control, Allstate Security, Security Central, Rapid Response Monitoring, Everon/Protection One, Vector Security, Vivint, Guardian Protection and Becklar.