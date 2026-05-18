TMA Opens Registration for OPSTech 2026 in Dallas

Attendees at OPSTech 2026 will participate in collaborative sessions and a featured monitoring center tour hosted by COPS Monitoring in the Dallas area.

The Monitoring Association has opened registration for OPSTech 2026, which will take place Aug. 31-Sept. 2, 2026, in Dallas. The event is designed to bring together operations leaders, technology innovators, monitoring center professionals and solutions providers from across the monitoring and security industry.

A featured component of the program will be a monitoring center tour hosted by COPS Monitoring. According to the association, the tour has become a favorite among attendees and offers participants a closer look at monitoring center operations and technology.

“We look forward to welcoming industry peers and sharing how our people, processes, and proprietary Generations platform support resilient, dependable wholesale alarm monitoring every day,” said Jim McMullen, president and COO of COPS Monitoring. “COPS Monitoring has been delivering redundant monitoring since 2004, and our Lewisville location has been an important part of that strategy since opening in the first quarter of 2012.”

TMA said OPSTech has evolved into a signature event for the professional monitoring and response community by emphasizing peer-to-peer engagement and collaborative problem solving rather than traditional conference presentations. The program focuses on open dialogue and working sessions where attendees discuss operational strategies, emerging technologies and shared industry challenges.

Topics scheduled for discussion include artificial intelligence, automation, video monitoring, operational efficiency and leadership. Participants are encouraged to bring operational challenges to the event and collaborate directly with peers involved in modern monitoring center operations.

“OPSTech brings together operational leaders and technology experts who are actively shaping the future of professional monitoring,” said Alan Gillmore IV. “After experiencing OPSTech for the first time in 2025, it reinforced for me how critical it is to stay current with emerging technologies and best practices, and how valuable it is to do so by coming together with peers at gatherings like OPSTech.”

The 2026 program will also include networking opportunities, collaborative sessions and discussions intended to help attendees apply practical solutions within their organizations.

TMA members who register by July 15 are eligible for early bird pricing. Additional details on speakers and session topics are expected later this summer.