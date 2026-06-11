Brinks Home Relocates Headquarters to New Dallas Facility

Brinks Home has relocated its headquarters to a Class A office facility in Farmers Branch, Texas, near Dallas, the company announced.

The new headquarters is located at 1501 Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway, Suite 700, in the Park West complex. The move places the company in an approximately 27,000-square-foot office space designed to support its hybrid operating model and collaborative work environment.

The relocation follows a series of changes that began with a rebrand in 2021. Since then, Brinks Home has expanded its go-to-market channels, launched its BHX Summer Sales program and platform, transitioned to a remote-first hybrid operating model and enhanced its digital customer experience.

Brinks Home selected a seventh-floor suite within the Park West complex and built out the office space from a blank shell. The project was completed with architecture firm BHA and general contractor HRNCIR Construction. Move planning began in September 2025, with construction starting on Jan. 29, 2026.

The relocation also included moving the company's backup data center to an off-site location separate from its headquarters. Brinks Home said the change strengthens operational resilience by geographically separating the backup facility from the primary headquarters.

The Farmers Branch site was selected in collaboration with city officials and offers access to amenities including the Park West Café, fitness centers, EV charging stations and conference facilities.

Brinks Home marked the opening of the new headquarters with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 9. The event was attended by Farmers Branch civic leaders, Park West property management representatives, company leadership and partners involved in the relocation project.

"This move is the physical expression of everything Brinks Home has become. Since our rebrand in 2021, we've transformed how we operate, how we go to market, and how we serve our customers," says William Niles, Chief Executive Officer. "This new space reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and sets a powerful foundation for our next era of growth."

Brinks Home provides smart home security solutions and monitoring services to more than 1 million people in the United States and Puerto Rico through a network of authorized dealers, agents and professionally installed systems.