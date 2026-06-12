LakeComm 911 Deploys Automated Alarm Processing Platform

LakeComm 911 has implemented an automated alarm-processing platform designed to reduce manual workload for telecommunicators and improve emergency response efficiency across Lake County, Illinois.



The emergency communications center, which serves 30 law enforcement, fire/rescue and EMS agencies, recently went live with ASAP Service, a platform that automates the delivery of alarm notifications directly into its computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system. The integration eliminates the need for telecommunicators to manually answer and process alarm calls, allowing information to flow directly into the dispatch system.



According to LakeComm 911, telecommunicators are expected to process approximately 12,000 alarm notifications annually. Before implementation, alarm notifications often required multiple phone calls with alarm-monitoring centers to collect and verify information before dispatching responders.



"With ASAP Service, we're immediately improving efficiency while helping reduce the workload and stress placed on our telecommunicators," said Jason Kern, executive director of LakeComm 911. "When you look at the cost and time required to implement it compared to the operational benefits and time savings it delivers, the return on investment is almost immediate."



ASAP Service is powered by the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP), an American National Standards Institute (ANSI)-accredited standard that transmits alarm information from monitoring centers directly into emergency communications center dispatch systems.



LakeComm 911 projects the platform will eliminate up to 133 hours of manual alarm processing each month. The agency said those hours can be redirected toward handling higher-priority incidents and supporting telecommunicator wellness.



"It was a very easy process to implement and integrate ASAP Service," Kern said. "The efficiencies are immediate, and the impact on operations is significant."



The center implemented the service through a connection to Illinois' criminal-justice message switch and the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System (Nlets) network. Tyler Technologies developed the CAD interface used to transmit alarm notifications directly into the dispatch system.



According to Karen Carlson, vice president and general manager for ASAP Service at Mission Critical Partners, the adoption of automated alarm-processing technology reflects broader changes taking place across the public safety sector.



"Emergency communications centers can no longer afford workflows that rely on manual alarm handling," Carlson said. "ASAP Service gives ECCs a standardized and proven way to reduce delays, improve accuracy, and help telecommunicators focus on higher-priority emergencies."



Carlson said the technology can benefit emergency communications centers of all sizes.



"Smaller ECCs may process fewer alarm notifications, but they also operate with smaller staffs and limited resources," she said. "Automating alarm processing helps improve efficiency, reduce stress, and strengthen service delivery for the communities they protect."



At launch, alarm notifications were being transmitted to LakeComm 911 through ASAP Service by Alert360, Affiliated Monitoring, Becklar, ESC Central, Guardian Protection, Johnson Controls, National Monitoring Center, Quick Response, Rapid Response, Security Central, Vector Security and Vivint.