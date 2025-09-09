TMA Names Whitney A. Doll as New CEO

The Board of Directors of The Monitoring Association (TMA) has appointed Whitney A. Doll as the organization’s new CEO. She will assume executive management responsibilities effective October 1, 2025.

Doll brings more than 18 years of experience as an association executive, focusing her career on helping mission-driven organizations expand their reach, optimize operations, and deliver value to members, customers, and stakeholders.

“We are thrilled to welcome Whitney to TMA,” said TMA President Steve Butkovich. “Over the course of her career, she has consistently demonstrated a distinct commitment to innovation and customer success. The depth and breadth of her leadership skills set her apart among the candidates we met. With her combination of knowledge, talents, and experience, she is uniquely qualified to strengthen our value proposition and to accelerate membership growth and engagement.”

“I am honored to join TMA as its CEO, and I look forward to working with TMA's board, members, and stakeholders to advance professional monitoring through education, advocacy, and standards,” Doll said. “Together we will create a safer world and ensure a bright future for the association and the professional monitoring industry.”

Doll most recently served as executive vice president of customer engagement at the International Code Council (ICC), where she held successive executive positions over the past eight years. Before ICC, she worked on the communications team at CNA, a nonprofit research and analysis organization dedicated to the safety and security of the nation.