Stark County (Ohio) Deploys ASAP Service Across All ECCs

Stark County 911 has fully deployed the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service across all five of its emergency communications centers (ECCs), becoming the 10th 911 center in Ohio to implement the technology.

The rollout began in early August with the Stark County Sheriff’s Office ECC and concluded September 3 with the village of Minerva’s ECC. Other centers that went live include those in Canton and North Canton along with the Regional Emergency Dispatch (RED) Center serving western Stark County.

The ASAP Service was developed by The Monitoring Association (TMA) to reduce delays caused when alarm notifications are routed through nonemergency administrative phone lines. The service delivers alarms digitally and automatically to computer-aided dispatch systems, providing ECC telecommunicators with the information needed to dispatch the appropriate response. The process saves an average of two minutes per incident, according to TMA.

“We’ve been eager to bring ASAP Service to Stark County for years. With MCP’s support, we now have a modern, automated system that saves valuable minutes during emergencies, reduces workload for telecommunicators and ensures more accurate information reaches emergency responders,” said Julia Patterson, Stark County 911 coordinator.

Mission Critical Partners (MCP) guided the county through the implementation, completing the deployment for all five ECCs in under six months following formal discussions that began in February.

Alarm monitoring companies now transmitting alarms through ASAP Service to Stark County include Affiliated, Alert 360, Brinks, Dynamark, Everon/Protection One, Guardian Protection, National Monitoring Center (NMC), Quick Response, Rapid Response, Security Central, Securitas, Tyco/JCI, Vector Security, Vivint and UCC.

County officials expect faster dispatches, improved public safety outcomes and reduced call volumes for telecommunicators by eliminating manual call handling.