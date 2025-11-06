Northborough PD First in Massachusetts Using ASAP

The Northborough Police Department has become the first law enforcement agency in Massachusetts to implement the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol (ASAP) Service, a digital alarm system designed to streamline the exchange of information between alarm-monitoring companies and emergency communications centers.

The department deployed ASAP View, a web-based solution that enables faster and more accurate delivery of alarm notifications directly to emergency communications personnel. The platform allowed the agency to achieve the benefits of digital alarm delivery without requiring integration with its computer-aided dispatch system.

“Our goal was to get alarm information into the hands of our telecommunicators as quickly and accurately as possible,” statedAmie Bullard, communications and records supervisor for the Northborough Police Department.

Hosted on Amazon Web Services, ASAP View provides a secure, standards-based connection to alarm monitoring centers representing about 80 percent of the market. The system reduces manual administrative calls, lightens dispatcher workload, and improves response times by turning what once took minutes into seconds.

As of launch, Rapid Response is transmitting alarms to the department via the ASAP Service, with additional monitoring centers expected to follow soon.

Developed jointly by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and The Monitoring Association (TMA), the Automated Secure Alarm Protocol allows for faster, more accurate, and more informed emergency response. The service automates alarm delivery to public safety agencies, helping reduce delays and potential errors in dispatching assistance.

For more information on TMA’s ASAP Service, visit ASAP911.org.