US security fears heightened after New Orleans attack, Cybertruck blast

A gruesome attack on revelers celebrating New Year’s in New Orleans thrust U.S. domestic security back into the spotlight just weeks before Donald Trump is sworn in as president.

The tragedy, which killed at least 15 people and injured dozens more, set off panic in the historic French Quarter and postponed events, including a major football game. Hours later, a deadly explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside of President-elect Trump’s hotel in Las Vegas further rattled Americans ringing in 2025.

The incidents, probed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, prompted statements from Trump, President Joe Biden and other senior U.S. officials. Elon Musk also weighed in, saying without offering evidence that the Cybertruck explosion appeared likely to be terrorism and that it could be linked to the New Orleans attack.

Trump, who is set to be sworn in on Jan. 20, has often blamed undocumented immigrants for crime in the U.S. and suggested as such in a social media post early Wednesday. The suspect in the New Orleans attack, however, was an American and served in the Army.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday evening, Biden offered condolences to victims’ families and said authorities were probing if there were any links between the incidents.

“The situation is very fluid,” Biden said, adding that the suspect in the New Orleans attack posted videos on social media indicating that he was inspired by ISIS. “The law enforcement intelligence community continue to look for any connections, associations, or co-conspirators.”

ISIS Flag

As authorities combed through the macabre scene on Wednesday in New Orleans’ historic French Quarter, they said they discovered an ISIS flag with the pickup truck that barreled through the crowd.

Two improvised explosive devices were found in the suspect’s vehicle, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the developments who asked not to be identified. Additional potential IED’s were also found in the city’s French Quarter neighborhood, the FBI said.

The FBI also warned that the suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, may not have acted alone. Officials said the 42-year-old from Texas exchanged fire with police and was killed at the scene.

By Wednesday afternoon, the FBI’s investigation had expanded to Houston, and authorities asked people for help with any leads. Officials said they’re working to determine any potential associations or affiliations Jabbar may have had with terrorist groups.

“We do not believe that Jabbar was solely responsible,” Alethea Duncan, an FBI assistant special agent in charge in New Orleans, told reporters at a press conference. “We’re aggressively running down every lead, including those of his known associates. That’s why we need the public’s help.”

New Orleans is renowned for its New Year’s celebrations, which draw thousands to the bar-lined French Quarter each year, with live music and fireworks. The city had been set to host college football’s Sugar Bowl at the Caesars Superdome on Wednesday with a parade through the French Quarter. It was postponed until Thursday.