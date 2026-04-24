Thrive Launches Abacode Compliance Services to Expand Managed GRC Portfolio Following Acquisition

Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider specializing in AI, cybersecurity, cloud and IT managed services, has launched Abacode Compliance Services, a managed Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) portfolio designed to help organizations build and sustain continuous compliance programs.

The launch follows Thrive’s July 2025 acquisition of Abacode and comes as organizations face increasing complexity in compliance requirements. According to Gartner, only 37% of executives are confident in their ability to track compliance program effectiveness. Thrive’s new managed GRC offering aims to address this gap by aligning governance, security and operational execution to improve visibility and deliver measurable business value.

The Abacode Compliance Services portfolio is built around a structured engagement model intended to help organizations move beyond point-in-time assessments toward ongoing compliance management. The service includes a compliance consulting team focused on guiding organizations through evolving regulatory demands.

“Compliance should not be a one-time exercise or a box to check,” said Rolando Torres, Vice President, Cyber Consulting Group at Thrive. “With Abacode Compliance Services, organizations can take a more strategic, continuous approach that connects governance, risk, and cybersecurity to strengthen resilience, simplify audit readiness, and create long-term business value.”

Thrive said the offering is supported by its broader security infrastructure, including 24x7 security monitoring, a US-based security operations center, cyber incident response capabilities and backup and recovery services.

Key capabilities within the new portfolio include baseline assessments of IT environments and compliance readiness, program implementation through policy development and roadmap creation and continuous compliance support that includes system monitoring, documentation management and annual updates. It also provides audit and certification support and includes a centralized compliance portal designed to offer documentation management, task automation, evidence tracking and real-time visibility into compliance status.

The service supports a range of regulatory frameworks and standards including CMMC Level 2, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, TISAX, NIST SP 800-171 and 800-172, CIS Controls, GDPR, SOC 2, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001.