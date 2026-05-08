Kiteworks Launches Open Source Program Office and Appoints David Walter as Vice President

Kiteworks has announced the formation of its Open Source Program Office (OSPO) and the appointment of David Walter as vice president of the new unit, which will oversee both Kiteworks and ownCloud, the open-source platform for self-hosted file synchronization, sharing and collaboration.

The OSPO is positioned as the organizational steward of Kiteworks and ownCloud, bringing together open-source activities under a single structure operating under the ownCloud brand.

ownCloud, launched in 2010, has been used by a wide range of users including families, schools, research institutions and sovereign governments, providing control over data, infrastructure and digital operations. The platform is built on open standards such as Open Cloud Mesh, WebDAV and OpenID Connect and supports federation across organizational boundaries.

Kiteworks said recent industry data highlights growing demand for open-source and secure data systems, including findings that 92% of EMEA IT managers view enterprise open-source software as critical to digital sovereignty. It also cited Germany’s federal budget for 2026 allocating €250 million for open-source development, alongside data showing third-party involvement in breaches has doubled year over year to 30% of all incidents. The company noted the global enterprise file sync and share market is valued at USD 14.0 billion in 2025 while the open-source file server segment is projected to grow at 11.9% CAGR to reach USD 6.24 billion by 2030.

“Open source is in ownCloud’s DNA, and through ownCloud it has become part of Kiteworks’ DNA,” said David Walter, vice president of the Kiteworks Open Source Program Office. “We are not here to simply maintain a codebase. We are here to nurture an ecosystem, one where transparency is non-negotiable, where contributions are valued, and where the technology we build together serves the greater good. The OSPO exists to make that promise operational: through published governance, harmonized licensing under the permissive Apache 2.0 across all projects, retirement of the CLA in favor of the Developer Certificate of Origin, and a community with real channels to shape the platform’s future. ownCloud has always belonged to its community. Our job is to ensure it always will.”

Under Walter’s leadership, the OSPO has begun publishing governance materials including a draft Governance Charter outlining roles for contributors, reviewers and maintainers, an AI-Assisted Contribution Policy and a Contribution Guide replacing the legacy contributor license agreement with the Developer Certificate of Origin. The company also said Apache License 2.0 will be the default license for all new components and a Community Advisory Board is planned for Q4 2026.

Walter said the initiative reflects lessons learned from open-source development over time. “We learned that earning trust requires more than good code; it requires clear communication, fair licensing, and governance that gives the community a genuine voice,” he said. “Our aim is to embody the power of open source to make something that is yours, that actually belongs to you, and where you get to decide what matters.”

Kiteworks said its stewardship of ownCloud represents active investment supported by product management, engineering and community resources. The company highlighted the ownCloud Desktop Client as the first fully open-source application available to every customer.

According to Kiteworks, the model is designed to keep ownCloud both a commercially sustainable enterprise platform and a continuing open-source collaboration effort, combining secure data exchange capabilities with a commitment to open development practices.