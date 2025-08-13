Ontic Adds 360 Privacy Digital Executive Protection to Connected Intelligence Platform

Ontic recently announced a partnership with 360 Privacy that will unite their digital and physical executive protection capabilities through Ontic’s Connected Intelligence Platform.

Ontic’s Connected Intelligence Platform offers automated threat insights and reporting via an aggregation of open-source intelligence (OSINT) and internal data. The integration with 360 Privacy offers a solution for high-profile individuals looking to discover and reduce their online information footprint.

“360 Privacy’s proven digital privacy technology strengthens our platform, giving executive protection teams a unified view of digital and physical risk—something that’s long been missing in the market,” Harris Maidenbaum, Director of Partnership Development at Ontic, commented on the integration.

360 Privacy’s PII-removal tool, 360 Delete, is now embedded within Ontic’s workflows. Users can remove personally identifiable information from data broker websites as well as monitor for any future reappearances through Connected Intelligence.

360 Monitor, which scans the dark web and flags compromised credentials and sensitive information, will also integrate into the platform. This includes Social Security Numbers (SSN), credit card information, logins, and more.

“Ontic has emerged as the industry standard for threat monitoring and executive security,” said Ben Barrontine, Vice President of Partnerships at 360 Privacy. “We’re excited to combine our digital privacy expertise with their proven platform and end-to-end services to deliver protection for high-risk individuals around the world.”