CrowdStrike Moves to Strengthen Identity Security With SGNL Acquisition

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SGNL, a specialist in identity security technology, in a deal valued at about $740 million. The acquisition aims to enhance CrowdStrike’s identity security offerings for the era of artificial intelligence.

SGNL’s technology is designed to provide continuous, context-aware authorization for digital identities across cloud environments. Under the terms of the agreement, CrowdStrike will integrate SGNL’s capabilities with its Falcon platform to support dynamic access controls that can grant or revoke permissions in real time based on risk signals.

The agreement with SGNL extends CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen Identity Security approach to cover human identities as well as non-human identities and AI agents. Those types of identities operate across cloud and SaaS systems and can require different security measures as access needs change.

In 2024 the two companies announced a partnership in which SGNL integrated its privileged identity management capabilities with CrowdStrike’s Falcon platform to help organizations dynamically manage and revoke access based on real-time risk signals, accelerating incident response for joint customers.

Runtime identity controls

CrowdStrike said the acquisition will accelerate its leadership in identity security by enabling continuous authorization across major cloud access layers and identity providers. The company plans to use real-time risk evaluation to improve how privileges are granted and revoked for identities across hybrid environments.

SGNL will serve as a runtime enforcement layer between identity providers and resources accessed in cloud and enterprise systems. Combined with the Falcon platform’s threat intelligence and risk signals, the technology will assess identity, device and behavior to manage access continuously as conditions change.

The acquisition reflects the growing importance of securing a broad range of identities in environments where AI agents and automation play a larger role. CrowdStrike said SGNL’s continuous identity capabilities will help eliminate static, persistent privileges and move toward a more adaptive access model.

Terms of the deal call for closing conditions to be satisfied before the transaction is completed, though no specific closing date was disclosed.