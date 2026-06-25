Sports-Betting Platforms Hit by Spike in Bot Attacks During FIFA World Cup

Sports-betting platforms have experienced a sharp increase in bot attacks during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, according to new threat research released by DataDome. The company said one major European betting platform recorded nearly 19 million blocked requests during a three-week period in June.

DataDome reported blocked traffic for the platform averaged about 200,000 requests per day in early June before increasing steadily throughout the month. On June 10, the day before the tournament’s opening match, the platform experienced what DataDome described as a flash distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack that generated 786,000 requests in 87 seconds, peaking at nearly 18,000 requests per second.

According to the report, DataDome detected and blocked both the sustained attack campaign and the flash DDoS attack in real time. The company’s Galileo threat research team analyzed the incident and said the attack relied on known proxy infrastructure.

The report attributes most of the attack traffic to Russia-based hosting provider Biterika Group LLC. DataDome said the provider accounted for 76.4% of attack traffic across 625 autonomous systems involved in the campaign. The remaining autonomous systems each contributed less than 7% individually.