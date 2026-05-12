Security LeadHER 2026 Announces Agenda, Keynote Speakers for Minneapolis Conference

ASIS International and SIA announced the 2026 Security LeadHER conference agenda and speaker lineup for the June event in Minneapolis.

ASIS International and Security Industry Association announced the agenda and speaker lineup for Security LeadHER 2026, the fourth annual conference focused on advancing and supporting women in the security profession.

The event is scheduled for June 15-16, 2026, at the Hilton Minneapolis in Minneapolis.

According to the organizations, the conference is designed to connect and empower women in security through keynote presentations, networking opportunities and breakout discussions focused on leadership, career development and industry challenges.

“This year’s Security LeadHER lineup and overall program is nothing short of exceptional,” said Candice Aragon, chair of the SIA Women in Security Forum and chief experience officer at PSA. “We’ve brought together an incredible group of leaders, innovators and changemakers who are shaping the future of security in real time. But beyond the content, what makes Security LeadHER so powerful is the community; it’s a place where women in our industry find connection, support and a true sense of belonging.”

Event organizers described Security LeadHER as an initiative aimed at building a more inclusive and forward-looking security industry through keynote sessions, networking and collaborative discussions.

“Security LeadHER is a reflection of where the industry is headed. Women are leading at every level of security, and this event brings together those voices to share insight, drive innovation, and strengthen the profession,” said Rachael Paskvan. “Through this partnership, we are not only amplifying women’s leadership, but also helping define the future of security.”

The conference will feature three keynote presentations. On June 15, organizational psychologist Alison Fragale will present a keynote based on her book Likeable Badass, discussing the relationship between status, career advancement and workplace influence.

The June 16 morning keynote will feature workplace consultant and author Minda Harts, who will discuss self-advocacy and workplace communication strategies based on her book Talk to Me Nice: The Seven Trust Languages for a Better Workplace.

A closing keynote panel on June 16 will focus on sponsorship and allyship in professional development. The session will be moderated by Karen Frank and will feature Kim Fearno, Emy Johnson and Alaina Meyer.

Additional programming includes optional preconference tours of the Mall of America security operation, the Axis Communications Experience Center and the Target Corporate Command Center.

The agenda also includes peer-to-peer roundtable discussions and breakout sessions covering topics such as executive presence, workforce development, artificial intelligence, personal branding, executive protection and navigating leadership in the security industry. A networking reception and happy hour at Mosaic is also planned for the evening of June 15.

Security LeadHER 2026 is supported by sponsors including Premier Sponsors Amazon, Apple and HID, along with Executive Sponsors including Allegion, Axis Communications, Boon Edam, M.C. Dean, Salto, Securitas, Securitas Technology, Verkada and Wesco.

Registration for the conference is now open, with discounted pricing available for ASIS and SIA members.