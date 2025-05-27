GSX 2025 to Feature 200+ Security Sessions in New Orleans

ASIS International has unveiled the education program for Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025, featuring more than 200 expert-led sessions addressing key topics in security management. The conference will be held September 29 through October 1 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, with a simultaneous digital component available via the GSX online platform.

The 2025 program covers a broad range of focus areas, including crime, cybersecurity, national security, information protection, organizational management and risk mitigation. According to ASIS, each session is designed to provide practical insights for professionals across all stages of their careers.

“It has been an honor leading this year’s selection committee and we are excited to present another year of world-class security education,” said Alejandro Liberman, CPP, who chaired the committee. “Together, we’ve curated over 200 sessions that address the most critical issues facing our profession today.”

Daily “Game Changer” sessions will spotlight emerging trends and strategic challenges shaping the future of security. Monday’s session, “When High-Profile Means Danger,” will explore executive protection amid rising public threats. Tuesday’s discussion, “Risk is Everywhere,” will focus on safety across workplaces, schools, and public spaces. Wednesday’s closing session, “Resilience Amid Changing Conditions,” will examine partnership strategies and predictive risk modeling.

ASIS President Joe Olivarez Jr., MBA, emphasized GSX’s role in fostering global collaboration and innovation. “GSX serves as the essential catalyst where global security leaders unite to shape our industry's future,” he said. “Whether in person or online, the event empowers professionals to expand their expertise and tackle tomorrow’s challenges with confidence.”

Pre-conference events on September 27–28 will include workshops on facility security design, executive presence, enterprise security risk management (ESRM), and certification exam reviews. The weekend programming also features ASIS Volunteers’ Day, the Awards of Excellence, and the Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs).

Attendees with an All-Access Pass can earn up to 22 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits. Digital registrants will have on-demand access to recorded sessions through December 31, with in-person attendees able to upgrade their registration to include digital content. The full digital agenda will be announced soon.

GSX 2025 will also feature a robust exhibit hall showcasing technologies such as drones, robotics, uncrewed systems, and cybersecurity solutions. Additional details on exhibit offerings and digital experiences will be released in the weeks ahead.

For more information, visit gsx.org.