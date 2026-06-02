ASIS International Unveils Education Program for GSX 2026

ASIS International's GSX 2026 will feature more than 200 educational sessions, keynote presentations and interactive workshops focused on the evolving security landscape.

ASIS International has announced the education programming lineup for the 2026 Global Security Exchange (GSX), which will take place Sept. 14-16 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta and through the event's online platform.

The event will feature more than 200 educational sessions focused on current security challenges and emerging industry trends. According to ASIS, the program will cover nine key topic areas: intelligence, organizational resilience, information security, site security, supply chain security, personnel security, investigations, executive protection and governance.

"It has been an honor and a joy to chair the GSX 2026 Education Selection Committee and work alongside a dedicated group of security professionals," said Jamie Ridenhour, chair of the GSX 2026 Proposal Selection Committee. Ridenhour said volunteers brought diverse perspectives and practical experience to the review process with a focus on delivering relevant and forward-looking education for the security profession.

ASIS also announced three keynote speakers for the event. Peter Diamandis will discuss how exponential thinking and emerging technologies are influencing security challenges and organizational resilience. Cassie Kozyrkov will focus on practical approaches to AI and data-driven decision-making for security leaders. Travis Mills will present lessons on resilience, adaptability and leadership during periods of adversity.

"GSX is where transformation in our profession truly comes to life," said Eddie Sorrells, 2026 president of ASIS International. Sorrells said the event brings together new ideas, diverse viewpoints and educational opportunities that help security professionals address change and shape the future of the industry.

The conference will expand educational opportunities beyond traditional classroom settings with four exhibit floor learning stages: Career HQ, X Stage, Threat Intelligence Zone and School Security Zone. ASIS said the stages will provide expert-led programming directly on the exhibition floor.

GSX 2026 will also introduce three interactive workshops designed for hands-on learning and real-time engagement. The workshops include "Learning as a Strategic Advantage: Successfully Training Your Organization's Security Teams and Executives" on Monday, "Hands-On LLM Security Lab: Building Threat Intelligence and Malware Analysis Workflows" on Tuesday and "From Surveys to Strategy: Accelerating Risk and Resilience Through Value Stream Mapping" on Tuesday.

Workshop registration will be offered at no additional cost, though attendance will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event will include digital education sessions, with selected sessions featuring real-time translation through Wordly. Attendees will be able to access AI-powered captions and translations using their own devices and headphones.

Prior to the main conference, GSX will offer several pre-conference educational programs on Sept. 12-13. These include APP Certification Review, CPP Certification Review, PSP Certification Review, Facility Security Design Workshop, ESRM Workshop, Implementing the ANSI/ASIS School Security Standard Workshop and Crime Prevention Workshop.

ASIS said attendees registered for either the All-Access Pass or Digital Pass can earn up to 22 continuing professional education credits whether participating in person or online.

The event will conclude Sept. 16 with Military & Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, which will provide active-duty and retired military personnel, law enforcement officers and first responders with a complimentary one-day pass to the conference.