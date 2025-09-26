Gallagher Launches Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign at GSX 2025

Global security manufacturer Gallagher Security is taking to the GSX show floor this year in New Orleans to showcase the value of security in the modern workplace. At Booth 3339, Gallagher will highlight migration tools, automated access, and more.

"This year's booth is about showing attendees what security reimagined looks like when innovation and imagination come together," said Melissa Vidakovic, Gallagher's Director of Marketing—Americas. "If I had to describe it in one word, it would be 'transformation.'"

Automation, migration, and more

Some of Gallagher’s products on show include:

QuickSwitch: Gallagher’s QuickSwitch migration tool simplifies the upgrade process for those looking to switch to Gallagher’s platform.

Controller 7000 Suite: Gallagher’s multi-purpose controllers are built with cyber hygiene in mind. Now featuring PIV-ready High Security, meeting GSA standards, UL/ULC compliance, and other certification benchmarks.

OneLink: A cloud-based solution that bridges remote asset management with your central command system.

AccessNow: Previewing at GSX, AccessNow is a cloud-native solution that automates access and credential requests.

"The GSX 2025 booth is a powerful example of how we continue that legacy today while looking boldly to the future," added Mark Junge, Gallagher's Security Chief Executive.

"Security Meets Solidarity"

Gallagher will also be launching a new campaign initiative in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) throughout Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October.

The campaign, dubbed "Security Meets Solidarity," will raise funds and awareness for the cause. GSX attendees this year can purchase limited-run t-shirts at Gallagher's booth or make online donations, with details available on the company’s social channels. One hundred percent of proceeds will go directly toward BCRF.

"Behind every statistic about breast cancer is a loved one, a colleague, or a friend whose life has been deeply affected," commented Vidakovic. "This campaign is about standing together as an industry, sending a message of unity, and raising critical funds to support life-saving research. Security is about protecting what matters most, and that includes the people and communities around us."

Meet Matt Butts, Gallagher's new EVP

Additionally, Matt Butts, Gallagher's recently appointed Executive Vice President—Americas, will be making his public debut at GSX this year. He will stay at Booth 3339 to meet attendees and discuss his vision for the company's future activities in the region.

"I couldn't imagine a better place than GSX to step into this role and meet the incredible people who make up our industry," said Matt Butts. "I'm excited to put on the Gallagher orange, connect with partners and customers, and talk about the solutions and culture that drew me to this team."

Gallagher Security invites GSX attendees to visit Booth 3339 from September 29 to October 1 in New Orleans. Use code EV246 for discounts on all-access passes or free expo passes when registering to attend.