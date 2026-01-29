Hybrid-Cloud, AI Top Healthcare Security Priorities for 2026: Genetec Report

Healthcare organizations are prioritizing flexible, data-driven physical security strategies, including hybrid-cloud deployments and AI, according to findings from a Genetec report.

Healthcare organizations are prioritizing deployment flexibility, artificial intelligence (AI) and cross-department collaboration as they modernize physical security operations in response to rising incidents, according to Genetec.

The company has released healthcare-specific insights from its “2026 State of Physical Security Report,” based on input from physical security professionals worldwide, including those working in or with healthcare environments. The findings show continued preference for hybrid-cloud deployments alongside increased focus on access control, AI and enterprise-wide data sharing.

Hybrid-cloud remains the preferred deployment model

Healthcare organizations continue to favor hybrid-cloud systems to balance flexibility with regulatory and operational requirements. Respondents cited continuous updates and software upgrades as the leading reason for selecting cloud or hybrid deployments, followed by cost savings and speed and ease of deployment. Disaster recovery and data ownership were also identified as key considerations for healthcare environments.

“Healthcare organizations are taking a measured, strategic approach to modernization,” stated Dale Martin, Key Account Manager, Healthcare at Genetec. “Flexible deployment options support long-term planning and goals while allowing organizations to adapt as operational and clinical needs evolve.”

Access control and AI drive 2026 priorities

The report highlights workforce and infrastructure challenges shaping healthcare security strategies. Training and upskilling staff, aging IT infrastructure and difficulty attracting and retaining talent ranked among the top challenges cited by respondents.

These pressures are influencing security investment priorities for 2026. Access control was identified as the top project area, followed by AI and video surveillance. Collaboration with other departments, including human resources and facilities management, was also cited as a priority, reflecting the expanding role of physical security across healthcare organizations.