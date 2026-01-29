Hybrid-Cloud, AI Top Healthcare Security Priorities for 2026: Genetec Report

Healthcare organizations are prioritizing hybrid-cloud deployments, access control and AI while expanding data sharing and cross-department collaboration in response to rising physical security incidents, according to Genetec report.
Jan. 29, 2026
Healthcare organizations are prioritizing deployment flexibility, artificial intelligence (AI) and cross-department collaboration as they modernize physical security operations in response to rising incidents, according to Genetec.

The company has released healthcare-specific insights from its “2026 State of Physical Security Report,” based on input from physical security professionals worldwide, including those working in or with healthcare environments. The findings show continued preference for hybrid-cloud deployments alongside increased focus on access control, AI and enterprise-wide data sharing.

Hybrid-cloud remains the preferred deployment model

Healthcare organizations continue to favor hybrid-cloud systems to balance flexibility with regulatory and operational requirements. Respondents cited continuous updates and software upgrades as the leading reason for selecting cloud or hybrid deployments, followed by cost savings and speed and ease of deployment. Disaster recovery and data ownership were also identified as key considerations for healthcare environments.

“Healthcare organizations are taking a measured, strategic approach to modernization,” stated Dale Martin, Key Account Manager, Healthcare at Genetec. “Flexible deployment options support long-term planning and goals while allowing organizations to adapt as operational and clinical needs evolve.”

Access control and AI drive 2026 priorities

The report highlights workforce and infrastructure challenges shaping healthcare security strategies. Training and upskilling staff, aging IT infrastructure and difficulty attracting and retaining talent ranked among the top challenges cited by respondents.

These pressures are influencing security investment priorities for 2026. Access control was identified as the top project area, followed by AI and video surveillance. Collaboration with other departments, including human resources and facilities management, was also cited as a priority, reflecting the expanding role of physical security across healthcare organizations.

Key findings from healthcare respondents include:
  • 55% reported an increase in physical attacks on employees
  • 52% saw a rise in verbal assaults
  • 50% experienced more unauthorized entry
  • 47% reported more break-ins
  • 44% saw an increase in insider theft
 
The data also points to a clear shift in modernization priorities:
  • 59% favor cloud or hybrid deployments for continuous updates and upgrades
  • 55% plan new access control projects in 2026
  • 40% plan new AI projects in 2026
  • 39% prioritize greater collaboration with HR and facilities teams

Rising incidents push data-centric security operations

Healthcare respondents reported increases in physical attacks on employees, verbal assaults, unauthorized entry, break-ins and insider theft. In response, organizations are expanding how security data is shared and consumed across the enterprise.

More than half of respondents said access activity data from security operations centers is being shared with other systems. Many organizations are also distributing alarms, incident data and video and audio information while ingesting data from cybersecurity tools, intrusion and asset monitoring systems, HR systems and external threat intelligence sources.

Security data supports broader organizational goals

Healthcare organizations are increasingly using physical security data to support outcomes beyond traditional security functions. Top objectives include safety and security improvements, operational efficiency within security teams, regulatory compliance and improved employee and patient experience. Many organizations are also using security data to support occupancy management and broader operational efficiency across departments.

