Genetec Report Charts the Industry’s Shift Toward Strategic Operations

A new industry report by Genetec finds that physical security is increasingly being viewed as a strategic enterprise function rather than a standalone protective measure, as organizations modernize systems and align more closely with IT to improve resilience and long-term business value.

The "State of Physical Security 2026" report draws on survey responses from more than 7,300 physical security professionals worldwide and examines how evolving technology priorities, organizational collaboration and workforce pressures are reshaping the sector. According to the findings, organizations are moving beyond siloed systems and point solutions toward unified and integrated platforms that support more holistic security management and better decision-making.