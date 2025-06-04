ICT appoints Stewart Meyer as new Chief Marketing Officer

Integrated Control Technology (ICT) has appointed Stewart Meyer as Chief Marketing Officer. Meyer brings his customer-centric approach to his new role, where he will drive growth initiatives and strengthen partner support.

Meyer has worked for ICT on a fractional basis since July 2024. At ICT, Meyer used his extensive experience to build high-performing sales and marketing teams, increase brand visibility, and redefine the company's brand value proposition.

His 20 years of leadership experience in virtual marketing and communications spans multiple industries, including digital technology, health and wellness, media, and retail. This includes senior marketing roles at Amazon, Best Buy, and PEMCO, where he launched new programs and brands while developing strategies to invigorate existing ones.

“With Stewart now fully on board, we’re excited to see him continue building on the incredible momentum he’s already created,” said CEO Andy Bane. “His strategic vision and leadership serve as a vital asset to our global marketing efforts, and we are eager to see the continued positive impact he will bring to ICT and our partners.”

The promotion is part of ICT's North American expansion strategy following the appointment of Andy Bane as CEO and Pat Alvaro as SVP and General Manager of North America. Aside from new executive appointments, the company is also expanding operations in Canada to secure a greater foothold in the region.