GSX 2025 Keynotes Announced

Monday, 29 September

The New Abnormal: Who are the Winners and Losers in a G-Zero World? | Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group & Global Politics and Markets Expert

We have entered a period of heightened geopolitical and market volatility, what Ian Bremmer calls the “New Abnormal.”

In the past few years, we’ve seen a financial crisis, a global recession, the Eurozone crisis, and the Arab Spring. All of this comes against the backdrop of a G-Zero world—an environment where no country or group of countries is willing and able to sustainably set the international agenda. This lack of global leadership will ensure that the ride gets even bumpier before the turbulence subsides.

This world without leaders will undermine our ability over the next decade to keep the peace in Asia and the Middle East, to grow the global economy, to reverse the impact of climate change, to feed growing populations, and to protect the most basic of all necessities—air, food, and water. Its effects will be felt in every region of the world, even in cyberspace.