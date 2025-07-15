GSX 2025 Keynotes Announced

Encompassing 200+ sessions tackling vital issues in the security profession, the recently announced GSX session lineup includes in-depth looks at timely issues within the following themes: Crime, Digital Transformation, Information Security, Law and Ethics, Managing Organizations, National Security, Physical and Operational Security, Professional Development, and Risk Management.
GSX will also feature three unique keynote speakers. Read on for a closer look at these dynamic keynotes, and register for GSX 2025 today.
Monday, 29 September
The New Abnormal: Who are the Winners and Losers in a G-Zero World? | Ian Bremmer, President of Eurasia Group & Global Politics and Markets Expert
We have entered a period of heightened geopolitical and market volatility, what Ian Bremmer calls the “New Abnormal.”
In the past few years, we’ve seen a financial crisis, a global recession, the Eurozone crisis, and the Arab Spring. All of this comes against the backdrop of a G-Zero world—an environment where no country or group of countries is willing and able to sustainably set the international agenda. This lack of global leadership will ensure that the ride gets even bumpier before the turbulence subsides.
This world without leaders will undermine our ability over the next decade to keep the peace in Asia and the Middle East, to grow the global economy, to reverse the impact of climate change, to feed growing populations, and to protect the most basic of all necessities—air, food, and water. Its effects will be felt in every region of the world, even in cyberspace.
Tuesday, 30 September
The AI-Powered Security Paradigm | Sol Rashidi, 10 Patents, Best-Selling AI Author, and former Amazon & Fortune 100 C-Suite Exec
As AI becomes a mission-critical infrastructure, the integration of human strategic thinking and AI operational capabilities creates unprecedented opportunities for security leaders.
Join Sol Rashidi to unlock the transformational potential of AI within security leadership and organizational strategy. By mastering AI integration, security professionals don’t just secure their career relevance—they emerge as indispensable strategic leaders driving innovation and competitive advantage.
Sol will help you design a future where AI amplifies human strategic capabilities, creating unprecedented value and establishing security leaders as essential business catalysts in an AI-driven world.
Wednesday, 1 October
Lasting Leadership Lessons from the World’s Second Oldest Profession | Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, Former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command & Former Director of the National Security Agency
For nearly six years, General Paul M. Nakasone led the largest and most technically advanced component of the U.S. Intelligence Community, the National Security Agency. Decorated with the Intelligence Community’s highest award, he is an experienced, transformational leader who succeeded in recruiting and retaining the best and brightest talent, bringing transparency and greater engagement with the private sector, and developing broader internal and external partnerships to overcome the nation’s most challenging adversaries.
Weaving real-life leadership lessons learned during his own career, General Nakasone brings meaning to the hair-raising challenges he faced as one of the Intelligence Community’s most visible leaders and where corporate leaders can leverage this knowledge as they work to align their teams and lead them to success.