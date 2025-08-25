Verint to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $2B All-Cash Deal

Automation software provider Verint Systems announced Monday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by private equity firm Thoma Bravo in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2 billion.

Verint, which develops customer engagement and analytics software used across commercial and public sector environments, will be combined with Calabrio, another customer experience technology company in Thoma Bravo’s portfolio.

“We look forward to extending our category leadership together with Thoma Bravo,” commented Verint CEO and Chairman Dan Bodner.

Thoma Bravo's CX strategy

The acquisition has been unanimously approved by Verint’s Board of Directors and is expected to close before the end of the company’s current fiscal year, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals. A Thoma Bravo-controlled entity will serve as the parent company in a reverse-triangular merger. The deal is not subject to a financing contingency.

“Verint’s market-leading CX Automation platform, enterprise customer base, and talented employees position it well to shape the future of customer experience with AI as part of the Thoma Bravo portfolio,” stated Mike Hoffmann, Partner at Thoma Bravo.

Thoma Bravo previously reached an agreement in February 2024 to acquire Everbridge, a provider of critical event management and public warning systems used by governments and enterprises for incident response and population alerting.

Separately, Thoma Bravo acquired CompTIA’s certification and training business in 2024, an IT workforce credentialing organization widely recognized for security certifications such as Security+, which are used across the industry for workforce development and compliance benchmarks.

The firm also recently signed a $12 billion Dayforce deal to expand its footprint in AI customer experience (CX) and automation.

Together, these deals indicate Thoma Bravo is working on significantly expanding its market presence in cybersecurity, critical infrastructure resilience, and workforce development.

Transaction details

Shareholders representing about 14.5% of Verint’s voting power have agreed to support the transaction. Upon completion, Verint’s stock will be delisted from public exchanges. The company also announced it will suspend quarterly earnings calls, financial guidance, and its share repurchase program while the deal is pending.

Under the terms of the deal, Verint shareholders will receive $20.50 per share, representing an 18% premium to the company’s 10-day volume-weighted average share price as of June 25, 2025, the last trading day before reports of a potential sale.

Advisors to the transaction include Jefferies LLC and Jones Day for Verint, and Perella Weinberg Partners LP, Santander, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP for Thoma Bravo.