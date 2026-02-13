DMP Taps Ken Francis to Drive Development of Video-Centric Monitoring Products

Ken Francis will focus on aligning video surveillance and artificial intelligence capabilities with Digital Monitoring Products’ monitoring platform strategy, building on more than two decades of industry experience.

Digital Monitoring Products (DMP) has hired Ken Francis, former president of Eagle Eye Networks and CEO of Actuate, to focus on further unifying its products with video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI).

Francis joins the Springfield, Mo.-based manufacturer to help advance next-generation video-centric solutions designed for professional security dealers and monitoring centers, according to an announcement.

He brings more than 20 years of experience leading global product strategy, go-to-market initiatives and channel expansion efforts tied to cloud and vision-AI solutions. Throughout his career, Francis has worked to scale global partner ecosystems, transition businesses toward recurring revenue models and translate advanced technologies into deployable services for operators and monitoring centers.

Rick Britton, President and CEO of DMP, stated the market is maturing after years of exploring different approaches to video monitoring. He pointed to the company’s history of producing monitored solutions, including its more recent AlarmVision video monitoring product, and said dealers are looking for fully integrated video solutions built specifically for professional monitoring.

“Ken will help us shape the next generation of Digital Monitoring Products,” Britton added.

Before joining DMP, Francis served as CEO of Actuate, a New York City-based provider of machine-learned video analytics serving remote video monitoring companies globally. Earlier in his career, he held roles as president of Eagle Eye Networks, vice president of sales and marketing for UTC Fire & Security and global products general manager for GE Security.

Francis said DMP’s decades-long leadership in professional monitoring provides a strong foundation for the next phase of unified monitoring systems. As artificial intelligence becomes a mainstream component of monitoring services, he said the opportunity lies in integrating those technologies directly into monitoring products to improve safety, support dealer growth and reduce operational complexity.

“I have been integrating products with DMP for 20+ years and have always wanted to work for the brand and with their people. I am incredibly excited about the future,” he said.

In addition to his new role, Francis will continue participating in industry association working groups worldwide, where he contributes efforts focused on supporting security professionals.