Repeal of IEEPA Tariffs May Reshape Security Supply Chains

The repeal of certain tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act could ease cost pressures and reshape supply chain planning for security manufacturers, distributors and integrators, according to a recent analysis from the Security Industry Association (SIA).



In a blog post authored by Lauren Bresette, senior manager of government relations for SIA, the association outlines how the rollback of IEEPA-based tariffs may affect companies that rely on imported electronic components and finished security products.



The tariffs, implemented under IEEPA authority, applied to a broad range of imported goods, including components commonly used in physical security systems. Cameras, access control hardware, intrusion detection devices and other platforms often depend on globally sourced parts, making the sector particularly sensitive to shifts in trade policy.



According to Bresette, the repeal has the potential to alleviate financial strain that has weighed on many security firms in recent years. Manufacturers and distributors have faced higher landed costs tied to tariffed imports, while integrators have navigated pricing volatility that affected project bids and long-term contracts. The rollback, she notes, could improve cost predictability and support more stable financial planning.



Bresette also addresses the operational adjustments companies made while the tariffs were in place. Some firms sought alternative sourcing arrangements or diversified manufacturing locations to reduce tariff exposure. Although the repeal may reduce immediate cost burdens, she indicates that supply chain strategies will likely continue to reflect lessons learned during periods of trade uncertainty.



The blog further places the development within a broader policy context. Bresette notes that trade, economic policy and national security considerations remain interconnected, and she emphasizes the need for continued monitoring of federal trade actions and enforcement mechanisms that could affect the industry.

Blanket 15% tariff takes effect

The administration has moved quickly to replace the repealed IEEPA tariffs with a new temporary import surcharge under separate trade authority.

President Trump issued a proclamation invoking Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 to impose a flat 15% surcharge on most U.S. imports, effective February 24. Unlike the IEEPA tariffs, the Section 122 measure applies globally and cannot be country-specific.

According to Bresette, the tariffs will remain in place for 150 days — expiring on or about July 24, 2026 — unless Congress authorizes an extension. The new surcharge replaces all IEEPA-based tariffs and maintains many of the same exemptions, including goods already subject to Section 232 tariffs, products entering duty-free under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Trade Agreement and certain textile and apparel imports covered by existing trade agreements. Approximately 1,100 product categories listed in the proclamation’s annex are also excluded.

Because the 15% rate applies uniformly, Bresette notes that some countries will face lower tariff levels than under the prior framework, while others previously subject to lower negotiated rates may see increases. Trade agreements reached under the earlier IEEPA structure could also be affected.

Bresette adds that while legal challenges to the Section 122 tariffs are possible, the 150-day expiration window may limit the practical impact of litigation. She further writes that the administration may pursue longer-term tariff actions under Sections 232 or 301 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which require formal investigations before additional duties can be imposed.

