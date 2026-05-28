Disney Security Chief, Retired General Set to Keynote SIA’s Perimeter PREVENT 2026

David K. Hernandez, director of global security design and engineering at The Walt Disney Company, will deliver the afternoon keynote at Perimeter PREVENT 2026 on June 24 in Washington, D.C.

The Security Industry Association has rounded out the speaker lineup for Perimeter PREVENT 2026, its annual perimeter security symposium set for June 24 in Washington, D.C., adding a Walt Disney Co. security executive as the event's second keynote speaker.

David K. Hernandez, director of global security design and engineering at The Walt Disney Co., will deliver the afternoon keynote, titled “The Integrated Perimeter: Convergint Technology Into Outcomes.”

The session will examine how organizations can connect perimeter technologies and operational workflows to improve visibility, speed decision-making and strengthen resilience.

Hernandez brings nearly 20 years of experience in aligning IT systems with business needs, with deep expertise in physical security systems, solution design, project management and strategic planning. At Disney, he helped develop programs for the Global Security Operations Center.

The morning keynote will feature a fireside chat with Ret. General William J. Walker, vice president and corporate security director at Allied Universal Security Services. Walker's career spans the Drug Enforcement Administration, a term as the 38th Sergeant at Arms of the U.S. House of Representatives during the 117th Congress, and service as the 23rd commanding general of the District of Columbia National Guard.

The event brings together policymakers, federal agency personnel, architects, engineers and security solution providers to engage on perimeter defense for physical environments including government and commercial facilities, critical infrastructure and public events.

Session topics on the agenda include the convergence of thermal imaging, LiDAR and AI-driven analytics; layered approaches to proactive perimeter defense; crime prevention through environmental design; and securing data center perimeters. More than 20 additional speakers from organizations including the NYPD Counterterrorism Division, Motorola Solutions, Hanwha Vision America and M.C. Dean are also slated to present.

SIA CEO Don Erickson said the two keynote speakers bring expertise spanning security, law enforcement, military leadership, engineering and strategic planning that will be valuable to attendees, noting that perimeter security increasingly requires layered and strategic approaches.

Attendance is free for government workers including public safety, military and legislative staff. For more event information, go here.