SIA GovSummit 2026 Brings Together Government and Industry Leaders to Address Security Challenges

The Security Industry Association (SIA) welcomed more than 350 attendees to its annual GovSummit conference, held May 20-21 in Washington, D.C., bringing together security professionals from both the public and private sectors to discuss emerging challenges, technology solutions and federal security priorities.

The event attracted approximately 100 government participants representing a broad range of agencies, including the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Federal Protective Service, General Services Administration, Government Accountability Office, NASA, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, National Park Service, National Transportation Safety Board, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and United States Capitol Police.

The conference opened on May 20 with remarks from SIA leadership followed by a keynote address from Joshua Obstfeld, section chief at the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Programming continued with panel discussions examining the future of federal identity and strategies for protecting critical infrastructure from insider threats.

Attendees later divided into concurrent session tracks covering topics such as federal credentialing, artificial intelligence, international security lessons, government procurement and federal grants, quantum computing, facial recognition technology, school security and counter-drone defense. The first day concluded with a keynote presentation from Pedro Allende, DHS under secretary for science and technology.