NAPCO Realigns Sales Leadership to Support Growth Strategy

NAPCO Security Technologies has reorganized its sales and support teams as part of a growth strategy aimed at expanding sales across its commercial fire, security, access control and locking product lines.

The reorganization was designed and implemented by Chief Revenue Officer Joe Pipczynski and aligns the company’s sales organization to support what it described as increasingly converging technology solutions.

Effective July 1, the company’s dealer-focused fire, security and access control sales teams have been combined into a single organization supporting fire, access control and security technology products. The unified team, together with independent representative firms, serves security distributors throughout North America.

Stephen Spinelli, senior vice president of sales for all NAPCO divisions, said the reorganization mirrors the company’s MVP Cloud Access platform by combining software and hardware strengths while bringing together its dealer-oriented sales teams.

Under the new structure, Elliot Bean has been promoted to vice president of distribution and will manage distribution activities. Rob Etmans, formerly with Napco Access, has been appointed vice president and general manager for fire, access control and security technology, overseeing operations across the Eastern and Western United States. He will be supported by Sales Director Troy Bonnano in the East and newly promoted Sales Director Christian Brandow in the West.

The company also combined its Alarm Lock and Marks USA sales teams to market locking and access control solutions, including MVP-EZ mobile app access management, architectural products, OEM offerings and custom locking solutions through contract hardware and locking distributors.

Ray Krispin has been named vice president and general manager of locking sales and will lead that organization alongside Sales Directors Chris Donohue in the East and Lorne Landry in the West, as well as business development managers, regional sales managers and independent locking representative firms.

Additional leadership appointments

NAPCO also announced several additional leadership appointments across its sales organization.

David Sperber has been named vice president of the company’s National Accounts group, where he will work with Manager Ric Gibbey to support the company’s largest national partners across the NAPCO Security Technologies product portfolio. The group will also draw on the expertise of Tom Karl, vice president of NAPCO Corporate Sales.

Duane Warehime will return to a previous role leading the company’s international sales efforts while also overseeing strategic special projects.

In customer support, Dominic Macri has been promoted to vice president of corporate customer relations. He will oversee technical support, technical trainers, field sales engineers and inside customer sales across all product lines. Inside customer sales will continue to be led by Director of Corporate Sales Operations David Crews.

According to the company, Macri’s department previously received the Dealer Support Program Award for two consecutive years.

Pipczynski said the restructuring is intended to build on the company’s strengths, expand support for customers and grow its customer base of security professionals through its NapcONE offering.

“I am confident these changes will exploit our strengths & successes, increase overall support and expand NAPCO’s loyal customer base of security professionals under our NapcONE offering, providing and extending some of the top brands and technologies in the security industry, including entering new market verticals, such as, A&E, Government & International Sales,” Pipczynski said. “In short, this plan is designed to effectively multiply our workforce, position us to create more strategic partnerships, and attain key Company goals & metrics, as established by Senior Leadership, with an eye toward double-digit YoY growth.”